

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Stocks subdued in start of year
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Stocks subdued in start of year
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) yesterday closed at 7,041.27, down 81.36 points or 1.14 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped 40.22 points or 1.05 percent to 3,777.90.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Stocks started the year on a sour note as investors grappled with the prospects of another strict lockdown following a renewed surge in coronavirus cases.


The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) yesterday closed at 7,041.27, down 81.36 points or 1.14 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped 40.22 points or 1.05 percent to 3,777.90.


Total value turnover reached P4.3 billion. Market breadth was negative, 141 to 66, while 40 issues were unchanged.


DA Market Securities attributed the downturn to the continuing increase in COVID-19 infections in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon.


The government’s virus management task force has placed NCR under Alert Level 3, imposing quarantine restrictions once more and limiting the movements of unvaccinated.


Authorities are keeping an eye on neighboring provinces of the National Capital Region as well as a change in quarantine restrictions.


Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) was named as the Best Stock Exchange in Southeast Asia for 2021 at the Marquee Awards of the 15th Annual Best Deal and Solution Awards 2021 by institutional investment magazine Alpha Southeast Asia.


With record number of equity offerings both in deal size and a wide range of asset classes introduced into the market, the Philippine Stock Exchange has emerged as the Best Stock Exchange in Southeast Asia. High profile landmark issues like MREIT’s $305 million IPO and FMCG-focused Monde Nissin Corp.’s P55.8 billion IPO are, in fact, perfect examples of how best to create shareholder value. With a stronger framework of corporate governance in place led by the PSE and an ongoing push to raise the standards of timely disclosure, PSE is well positioned among issuers and investors, both local and foreign, said Alpha Southeast Asia.


 
 









 









STOCK MARKET
















 
Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B







Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B



By Ramon Royandoyan |
7 hours ago 


Agriculture accounted for 10.18% of the country's gross domestic product in 2020.









Business
fbtw













Local shares open 2022 with losses as Omicron fears take hold







Local shares open 2022 with losses as Omicron fears take hold



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Local shares opened 2022 bleeding as investors succumb to fears over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.








Business
fbtw













At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year







At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


At least 10 companies are looking to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange this year to raise funds for expansion, hopeful...

 






Business
fbtw













Singapore economy rebounds from virus-induced recession







Singapore economy rebounds from virus-induced recession



15 hours ago 


This brought full-year economic growth to 7.2 percent, reversing a 5.4 contraction in 2020, the country's worst since independence...








Business
fbtw













Build back better




By Boo Chanco |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


US President Biden came up with a good slogan or program tag to describe what we should be doing to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure. Build Back Better captures the idea that we should not just Build Build Build...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Factory activity expands at fastest pace in 9 months




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 4, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippines’ manufacturing sector ended 2021 in an expansion mode, hitting a nine-month high amid a reopened economy, but the emergence of the Omicron variant may likely impact chances of a continued recovery,...








Business
fbtw













DTI pushes ratification of mega-trade deal




By Louella Desiderio |
January 4, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for the Senate’s concurrence of the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement within the first two to three weeks of January,...








Business
fbtw













Initial offering of digital bonds scheduled in February




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 4, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. will make its first-ever offering for a digital bond in February as part of a plan to expand the country’s capital market online.








Business
fbtw













BDO Unibank bags Asia&rsquo;s Top Sustainability Advocates Award







BDO Unibank bags Asia’s Top Sustainability Advocates Award



1 hour ago 


BDO Unibank was recently conferred with the prestigious Asia’s Top Sustainability Advocates Award at the 2021 Asia Corporate...








Business
fbtw













Meralco’s eSakay gets EVs from BYD, Pilipinas Auto




By Danessa Rivera |
January 4, 2022 - 12:00am 


eSakay Inc., a subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., has tapped Chinese carmaker BYD and car distributor Pilipinas Autogroup Inc. to provide electric vehicles for the group’s green mobility program.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with