
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Bill creating OFW department clears Senate hurdle
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 4:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bill creating OFW department clears Senate hurdle
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR / Joven Cagande, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved on third and final reading a bill that would create a separate department for overseas Filipino workers despite opposition from economic officials who have warned about bloating the government with new agencies.   



The upper chamber voted 20-0-0 to give final approval to Senate Bill 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers bill. The measure was among the priority bills identified by Senate President Vicente Sotto III when the 18th Congress opened its third regular session in July. 





The House of Representatives approved its own version of the bill in March last year. A bicameral conference committee must reconcile disagreeing provisions and garner approval from both chambers before the measure can be transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for his signature.






"One in 10 Filipinos work overseas and their generous remittance...is P3 million every minute. It comprises 12% of our national income," Sen. Joel Villanueva, the bill's principal sponsor, said on the Senate floor. 



“This moment is for every Filipino abroad who has sacrificed so much for their family and our beloved country," Villanueva added.



In 2020, Duterte certified as urgent a version of the bill authored by his longtime aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go. Prior to this, two bills authored by Villanueva and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri had languished at the upper chamber since 2016 despite their alignment with administration priorities.



Critical contributors to the delay were the reservations of no less than Duterte’s economic managers, who saw the creation of another agency as ballooning an already bloated bureaucracy. Instinctively, an agency needs manpower to function, but limited resources shared across a constantly expanding government means newer agencies get miniscule budget to operate at the onset, or sometimes even years after. Take the housing department built in 2018 as an example. In 2021, its budget was even cut 36% year-on-year to P4.98 billion.



Meanwhile, critics of the OFW department bill also pointed out that the measure, if enacted into law, would inadvertently affirm a Marcos-era band-aid solution of labor export. Among the agencies resisting was the National Economic and Development Authority, which wanted Congress to limit the new agency’s life.



That suggestion from NEDA did not fall on deaf ears. The Senate’s version of the bill now stipulates that a "Congressional Oversight Committee may recommend the abolition of the Department should circumstances prove that there is no more need for its existence." 



"The relevance and practicality of maintaining the Department shall be reviewed every five (5) years after the ten (10) year mandatory review period," the bill reads further.  — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MIGRANT WORKERS
                                                      OFW
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks inch up as virus fears slowly ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks inch up as virus fears slowly ease


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks rose yesterday, along with most emerging Asian markets, as worries over the fallout from the new coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Year-end tax compliance reminder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Judith C. Resuello |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the year draws to a close, the so-called “busy season” also begins. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayala allots P10 billion more to buy back shares
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is allocating an additional P10 billion to buy back its shares on top of its existing P10 billion share buyback program.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fruitas eyes strong sales during holiday season
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fruitas Holdings Inc. anticipates strong sales this holiday season after posting its highest monthly sales in November since quarantine restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living in a digital world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony Katigbak |
                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As we move deeper and deeper into a new world shaped by COVID-19, one thing that we all can no longer escape is the fact that digital solutions are here to stay. It’s part of everything that we do and in all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO 'processing' reimbursements of 700 hacked accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO 'processing' reimbursements of 700 hacked accounts


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a statement on Tuesday, BDO said it would shoulder losses resulting from this cybercrime

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe to sustain hefty investments in cybersecurity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe to sustain hefty investments in cybersecurity


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. would sustain its multi-billion dollar investment in cybersecurity.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel


                              

                                                                  By Mathias Cena |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pressures on wild stocks ranging from pollution to overfishing mean supplies have dwindled dramatically in recent decade...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How could Manny Villar sell 411 mil AllDay Marts shares if it was supposedly under lockup after the IPO?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How could Manny Villar sell 411 mil AllDay Marts shares if it was supposedly under lockup after the IPO?


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is one of those cases where the timing of the disclosure casts the contents of the disclosure in a negative light. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Figaro Coffee Group pushes IPO back into January because of &ldquo;the holidays&rdquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Figaro Coffee Group pushes IPO back into January because of “the holidays”


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
While it’s hilarious to think about FCG suddenly clutching its pearls at the thought of conducting an IPO over Christmas,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with