In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
House passes bill to create OFW department
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill creating a separate department for overseas Filipino workers.

With 173 votes, the lower chamber passed on Wednesday House Bill 5832, which seeks to create a Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment. Only 11 lawmakers voted against the proposed legislation, while no one abstained.

The new department will be mandated to formulate and implement policies, programs and guidelines that will ensure the protection of Filipinos abroad and help resolve the problems they face overseas.

It will be also tasked to regulate the deployment of Filipino workers, and protect the welfare, well-being and interests of the families of migrant workers.

The department will also be given the power to prosecute cases, particularly those involving human trafficking and illegal recruitment, in coordination with quasi-judicial bodies.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, former Foreign Affairs secretary, is among the principal authors of the bill.

He said the proposed measure will address the problems of OFWs, which range from physical and sexual abuse, illegal recruitment, human trafficking, inadequate safety nets for displaced OFWs and rude treatment from embassy personnel.

‘Export’ of Filipinos

But for Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), the proposed department will only institutionalize the “export” of Filipino manpower.

“This department does not add any protection to OFWs aside from expediting the exodus to foreign employment,” Lagman said.

Rep. Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur) also said the new department will duplicate the functions of existing agencies like the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Labor and Employment and even the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The government should instead focus on creating job opportunities for Filipinos in the country.

“Creating localized, long-term employment opportunities for our citizens will ultimately be more beneficial to the economy and citizens who have no other choice but look at other countries for better job opportunities,” Bordado said.

At least six bills seeking the creating of a department for OFWs remain pending at the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development.

