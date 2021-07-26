




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senate to prioritize passage of economic measures, creation of OFW department
Screengrab shows Senate President Vicente Sotto III presiding over the opening of the third regular session of the Senate of the 18th Congress. 
Senate of the Philippines Youtube page

                     

                        

                           
Senate to prioritize passage of economic measures, creation of OFW department

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 11:06am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate of the 18th Congress on Monday opened its third regular session with 14 of its members physically present and another eight attending through video conference. 



Senate President Vicente Sotto III delivered a speech emphasizing the Senate's commitment to funding the government's pandemic response, assisting families, industries, and sectors hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, overseas Filipino workers, and disaster preparedness. 





Later in the afternoon, Sotto will lead senators to the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City where President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his final State of the Nation Address. 



Sotto previously outlined the following priority measures to be tackled by the Senate upon resumption of session: 



    
	
  • amendments to the Foreign Investment Acts (FIA)
    • 
	
  • amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA)
    • 
	
  • amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000 
    • 
	
  • Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE)
    • 
	
  • Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act
    • 
	
  • Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) or the Passive Income Tax and Financial Intermediary Tax Act (PIFITA)
    • 
	
  • Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP)
    • 
	
  • Rural Agricultural and Fisheries Development Financing System Act (Agri-Agra)
    • 
	
  • Package 3 of the CTRP or the Valuation Reform Bill
    • 




Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said the Senate would work on passing the following measures as well, according to a Sunday press release from the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau: 



    
	
  • modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection
    • 
	
  • increasing the Statutory Rape Age Act
    • 
	
  • Military and Uniformed Personnel Insurance Fund Act
    • 
	
  • Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Act
    • 
	
  • the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Extension Law
    • 
	
  • "possibly" the Bayanihan 3 
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SENATE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin asks UK to reconsider travel ban on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called for the United Kingdom’s “overdue” review and reconsideration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Dominguez deny government underspent Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration has denied underspending funds intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pinoys can expect better Christmas, future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pinoys can expect better Christmas, future


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid the threat posed by the Delta variant, Malacañang said yesterday that with vaccination aiming for herd immunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Of course there were those who reacted [to the initial news], then after a few days, he clarified and said the opposite....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Education sector sees more subsidies, shrinking freedom for students
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Education sector sees more subsidies, shrinking freedom for students


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
From distance learning to red-tagging, here are some of the things education stakeholders faced in President Rodrigo Duterte's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not easy being green: The environment and its defenders under Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com takes a look back at some of President Rodrigo Duterte's environmental policies and programs as well as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is a glimpse of what happened in the justice and human rights sector in the past five years under the Duterte admin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte's siexth and final State of the Nation Address.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to LGUs: Set &lsquo;more sane&rsquo; vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to LGUs: Set ‘more sane’ vaccination drive


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged local governments to come up with “more sane” ways to administer COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with