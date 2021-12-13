
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 4:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting
People walk past a poster simulating facial recognition software at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China October 24, 2018.
Reuters / Thomas Peter
                        

                        
HONG KONG, China — Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a planned $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the US over human rights concerns in Xinjiang.



The US Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying SenseTime's facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang where UN experts and researchers estimate more than one million have been incarcerated in prison camps.



The blacklisting immediately cast a shadow over the company's upcoming IPO plans in Hong Kong, which had been due to take place a week later and illustrated the risks investors face from competing sanctions rules as relations between the world's two biggest economies have soured. 



On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.



SenseTime said it "remains committed" to listing in Hong Kong soon and would fully refund those who had already invested.



The US sanctions and blacklisting can prevent individuals from obtaining visas to the United States, block assets under US jurisdiction, and prevent the targets from doing business with US individuals or entities -- effectively locking them out of the US banking system.



A blacklisting would make it all but impossible for US investment banks usually involved in Hong Kong listings to get involved, or for a US national to invest in the offering.



 



Tech that spots ethnicity



Washington says SenseTime is part of China's "military-industrial complex". It had already placed the company on the US Department of Commerce's blacklist in 2019 because its technology had been used for mass surveillance in Xinjiang.



It says SenseTime has developed and deployed facial recognition software that can determine a person's ethnicity, including whether someone looks Uyghur.



SenseTime strongly criticised the latest blacklisting, saying in a statement over the weekend it was "caught in the middle of geopolitical tension".



"We strongly oppose the designation and accusations that have been made in connection with it. The accusations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misperception of our Company," the firm said.



The plight of the Uyghurs has contributed to worsening diplomatic relations between western powers and Beijing.



Human rights groups and foreign governments have found evidence of what they say constitutes mass detentions, forced labour, political indoctrination, torture and forced sterilisation. Washington has described it as genocide.



After initially denying the existence of the Xinjiang camps, China later defended them as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.



Beijing's use of technology to keep track of its citizens, and the companies that pioneer such research, have come under increased international scrutiny in recent years.



China maintains vast and sophisticated surveillance programmes, both online and on the streets, with artificial intelligence and facial recognition software playing key roles.



During the coronavirus pandemic, SenseTime's software was used to check commuter temperatures, determine if they were wearing a facemask and could also identify people when their mouths were covered.



Founded in 2014 by academic Tang Xiao'ou at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the company has gone on to become one of China's most valuable start-ups in just a few years.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      IPO
                                                      XINJIANG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think beyond local
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just days after the successful series of concerts in Los Angeles of the Korean boy band BTS comes the news that they have been dislodged from Billboard’s number one position by SB19, a Filipino boy band.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed two banks to lay down remedial measures, including the reimbursement of the losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Omicron volatility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has only been two weeks since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron jolted the financial markets.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Asian Development Bank would lend $250 million to the Philippines to boost the national government’s vaccine procurement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local car manufacturers reported their highest sales this year in November.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
What does it say if it feels like we learn more about what’s happening with Dito Telecommunity from what isn’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
This IPO is still just a baby, so no doubt things will change as we get closer and closer to the day. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP seen keeping rates on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP seen keeping rates on hold


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists are not expecting a surprise on Thursday as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to keep interest rates at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with