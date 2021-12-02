
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Domestic trade slips in third quarter
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local commodities trading was not spared from the impact of the revert to lockdown in the third quarter as mobility restrictions affected the movement of goods.



Based on the preliminary results of domestic trade in the country released by the Philippine Statistics Authority, the value of goods traded inside the country declined from July to September.



Aggregate value of goods traded in the three-month period went down by 15 percent to P142.33 billion from P167.26 billion a year ago.



The government reimposed the enhanced community quarantine in many parts of the country in August as the Delta variant caused a spike in COVID cases.



Such a move curtailed mobility anew and dampened domestic trade, which was just starting to expand in the second quarter.



In terms of volume, the quantity of domestic trade reached 3.84 million metric tons, only inching up by 0.7 percent from 3.81 million MT the previous year.



By commodity group, manufactured goods classified chiefly by material topped in terms of trade quantity, comprising 36.8 percent of the total.



This was followed by food and live animals and commodities and transactions not elsewhere classified, which made up 21 percent and 13 percent, respectively.



However, machinery and transport equipment comprised the bulk of the total value, making up 31.5 percent or P44.8 billion.



Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material valued at P36.66 billion came in second followed by food and live animals amounting to P29.41 billion.



During the quarter, trade balance – the difference between the outflow value and the inflow value – was most favorable in Eastern Visayas, which registered a balance of P20.32 billion Northern Mindanao, P14.07 billion and Bicol region, P4.98 billion.



Caraga, on the other hand, had the highest negative trade balance of P30.44 billion in the third quarter. It was followed by Mimaropa with P3.18 billion and Zamboanga Peninsula with P3 billion.



Meanwhile, Central Visayas recorded the highest quantity of traded commodities with 1.52 million MT or 40 percent of total.



Eastern Visayas, on the other hand, ranked first with a total value of traded commodities of P32.31 billion or 22.7 percent of the aggregate.



The PSA compiles domestic trade statistics from coasting manifests and coastwise passenger manifests from major ports and other active seaports listed by the Philippine Ports of Authority all over the country.



It also collects air waybills from Philippine Airlines as a source of domestic trade statistics from air.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOCKDOWN
                                                      PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local shares tank below 7k-level as Omicron, Fed hold attention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local shares tank below 7k-level as Omicron, Fed hold attention


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local equities saw one of their biggest sell-offs this year on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic challenges for next president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez summed up the economic challenges for the next president and they are daunting.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slumping no more, local factory output jumps to 8-month high in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slumping no more, local factory output jumps to 8-month high in November


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
More finished products came out of local factories in November.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines is 2nd fastest growing vehicle market in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines maintained its position as the second fastest growing market for motor vehicle production and sales in Southeast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 JICA turns over new highway masterplan to DPWH
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has completed the latest masterplan for the development of high standard highways in the country, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt swells to nearly P12 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt swells to nearly P12 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s outstanding debt nearly hit the P12-trillion mark in end-October, forcing the government to slow its borrowings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines capable of over 7% growth, but Omicron a threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines capable of over 7% growth, but Omicron a threat


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can grow above seven percent over the next three years as it rebounds strongly from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basic Energy names 2 execs to lead RE push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basic Energy names 2 execs to lead RE push


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Listed Basic Energy Corp. has named two long-time executives in the energy industry to lead its renewables push through its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory prices inch up in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory prices inch up in October


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Factory gate prices picked up in October as increases were recorded in most industry groups, the Philippine Statistics Authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index plunges as Omicron rattles market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index plunges as Omicron rattles market


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market slumped anew yesterday, falling below the 7,000 mark, as investors grapple with uncertainties surrounding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with