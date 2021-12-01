
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Gov't debts hit new all-time high as pandemic costs swell
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 12:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't debts hit new all-time high as pandemic costs swell
The state’s outstanding debt load amounted to P11.97 trillion as of end-October, up 0.46% or P54.48 billion month-on-month, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Wednesday. Since the beginning of the year, liabilities have accumulated by P2.6 trillion.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debt pile continued its rise in October to reach a new all-time high, as the Duterte administration counts on borrowings to fund its costly coronavirus programs.



The state’s outstanding debt load amounted to P11.97 trillion as of end-October, up 0.46% or P54.48 billion month-on-month, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Wednesday. Since the beginning of the year, liabilities have accumulated by P2.6 trillion.



The latest data showed obligations continued to climb beyond the Duterte administration’s debt program for the entire 2021, which is set at P11.73 trillion. In the first half, the debt load already accounted for 60.4% of gross domestic product, breaching the 60-percent ceiling that is deemed manageable by global debt watchers.



According to the Treasury, the slight increase in debts in October was mainly due to sale of government securities. Figures showed domestic borrowings, which cornered 70.7% of total liabilities, grew 0.96% month-on-month to P8.47 trillion. Year-to-date, local debts jumped 26.49%.



On the other hand, external debts eased 0.74% month-on-month to P3.50 trillion in October after a stronger peso pushed down the value of the state’s foreign liabilities. Since the start of 2021, offshore obligations went up by 12.99%.



While the unabated ascent of debts might alarm some observers, the additional borrowings were necessary for the Philippines to survive the pandemic. As the economy remains weak amid prolonged lockdowns, the government is not generating enough revenues to pay for its pandemic response, which carries a hefty price tag. The government has set the budget deficit limit at 9.3% of gross domestic product for this year.



Economic managers see outstanding liabilities jumping to P13.41 trillion by the end of 2022, when President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor would have already taken over.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE DEBT
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic challenges for next president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez summed up the economic challenges for the next president and they are daunting.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 JICA turns over new highway masterplan to DPWH
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has completed the latest masterplan for the development of high standard highways in the country, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks had mostly been edging up after a two-day sell-off that followed news Friday of the new variant, which some observers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN to spin off thermal assets
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, is targeting to spin off its all its thermal assets early next year as part of its move to transition its portfolio to become fully renewable.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Average pay hike seen unchanged at 5% next year in Philippines &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Average pay hike seen unchanged at 5% next year in Philippines — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Salary increases in 2022 are expected to be “constant” among Philippine companies.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp PSE EASy offer period starts today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp PSE EASy offer period starts today


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
This IPO is unusual in that the company is selling shares to the market without any operational history whatsoever

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines Distributors reports of fractional allocations coming in
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines Distributors reports of fractional allocations coming in


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
First, in terms of the MEDIC IPO as a whole, it’s difficult to say, without knowing more, what a few reports of fractional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TKC Metals suspension will be lifted today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TKC Metals suspension will be lifted today


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seems like they have the desire to “do business” in a wide variety of cutting-edge stuff, but absolutely no experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF readies fiscal consolidation plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF readies fiscal consolidation plan


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance is preparing a fiscal consolidation plan for the next administration to address revenue losses due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP eyes digital solutions to enable offline payments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP eyes digital solutions to enable offline payments


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is pursuing digital solutions to enable offline payments as part of efforts to boost financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with