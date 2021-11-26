Meralco, US firm partner to build flywheel energy storage

The partnership allows Meralco to test and demonstrate Amber Kinetics’ flywheel energy storage system as part of the power distributor’s initiatives to explore new and clean energy technologies at the Meralco Power Tech center, its state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility located in its compound in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has teamed up with Silicon Valley-based energy storage company Amber Kinetics to pioneer long-duration flywheel energy storage systems in the country.

“The promising partnership between Meralco and Amber Kinetics paves the way for a clean energy future in the Philippines as both companies envision the same sustainability agenda,” Amber Kinetics said in a statement.

Meralco’s Power Tech is a venue for bringing the Philippine power and energy sector into the future by leading the development of innovative energy solutions and bridging the gap between current and emerging technical capabilities.

One of its primary goals is to promote collaboration with esteemed developers, academe, and industry partners to maximize the country’s green energy capacity.

“Both Meralco and Amber Kinetics are working towards powering the Philippines and boosting clean energy capabilities, especially in remote areas that face challenges with energy stability,” Amber Kinetics said.