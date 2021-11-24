
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
S&R members' contact details likely 'compromised' by cyber attack
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 12:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
S&R members' contact details likely 'compromised' by cyber attack
MANILA, Philippines — Contact details of S&R shoppers “may have been compromised” in a cyber attack on the membership shopping club.



While it admitted that some contact information may have been obtained in the breach, S&R said in a statement on Wednesday that all of its members’ credit card and other financial information are “safe and secured” as these are encrypted.





“Limited membership data, which are confined to contact information, may have been compromised,” S&R said.



S&R added that they are treating the attack “very seriously” and have already reported it to the National Privacy Commission.



The privacy body, for its part, said S&R has submitted a breach report last November 15. “We are evaluating the said report and will require submissions of compliance documents,” a representative from NPC told reporters.



This new data breach comes on the heels of the NPC’s investigation into the alleged leak that hit the Department of Foreign Affairs’ passport tracking system, which potentially exposed sensitive data of passport applicants.



The NPC has also just summoned banks, telcos and e-commerce companies to explain their measures to fight smishing, or phishing through mobile text messaging, amid a recent surge in spam texts in the country believed to be instigated by a global crime syndicate. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

