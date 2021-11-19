
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 5:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service
The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment.
Businessworld / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. announced Friday it would launch the first-ever 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service in the Philippines as the pandemic heats up competition in the country’s home broadband market.



PLDT Home will pilot the new service in Metro Manila this December and will then implement further expansions in other key cities outside Metro Manila like Cebu and Davao in 2022, Jeremiah De La Cruz, company senior advisor for home business, said in a press conference.



De La Cruz said PLDT will disclose the price of the new service soon.



The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment. PLDT and its rival Globe Telecom Inc. have both seen significant growth in their home broadband businesses since the health crisis triggered a massive shift to remote working and online classes. Meanwhile, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is emerging as a major player in the local fiber broadband market.



To attract subscribers, PLDT said its new offering “comes with a WiFi 6 Mesh System that will guarantee ultra-fast WiFi speeds covering an area of over 550 square meters.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PLDT HOME
                                                      PLDT INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Food security and climate change
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has been said that future wars will be fought over water. Climate change and the inability of countries to share water resources will make this come sooner.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One Wilson Square: Smooth living in RFO units
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One Wilson Square: Smooth living in RFO units


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Among the RFO units that put you close to the CBDs are those available at One Wilson Square in Greenhills Developed by Federal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN wins lawsuit vs pirate websites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN wins lawsuit vs pirate websites


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN Corp. has won a $21-million lawsuit against almost two dozen pirate website operators.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 $600-M ADB loan to support Philippines' Universal Health Care program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
$600-M ADB loan to support Philippines' Universal Health Care program


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The loan facility arrived in the middle of the country’s recovery efforts from the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus to be 'challenging' for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus to be 'challenging' for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A slow economic recovery and vaccination would make it hard for the Philippine government to withdraw pandemic-era stimu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC greenlights Haus Talk IPO, EEI preferred share sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC greenlights Haus Talk IPO, EEI preferred share sale


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators announced Friday they have cleared two more public offerings.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PHA to buy 33% of SquidPay for P561 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHA to buy 33% of SquidPay for P561 million


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
I mean, there’s P561 million for Marvin & Friends, but SquidPay itself gets nothing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with