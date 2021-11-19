PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service

The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. announced Friday it would launch the first-ever 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service in the Philippines as the pandemic heats up competition in the country’s home broadband market.

PLDT Home will pilot the new service in Metro Manila this December and will then implement further expansions in other key cities outside Metro Manila like Cebu and Davao in 2022, Jeremiah De La Cruz, company senior advisor for home business, said in a press conference.

De La Cruz said PLDT will disclose the price of the new service soon.

The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment. PLDT and its rival Globe Telecom Inc. have both seen significant growth in their home broadband businesses since the health crisis triggered a massive shift to remote working and online classes. Meanwhile, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is emerging as a major player in the local fiber broadband market.

To attract subscribers, PLDT said its new offering “comes with a WiFi 6 Mesh System that will guarantee ultra-fast WiFi speeds covering an area of over 550 square meters.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral