
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
China Bank Savings pins growth on inclusive finance thrust
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
China Bank Savings pins growth on inclusive finance thrust
The Makati-based CBS, touted as the country’s fourth largest thrift bank, was set up in September 2008 by parent China Banking Corp. to cater to under-served markets.
Philstar.com  /  Deejae Dumlao
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Retail lender China Bank Savings (CBS) is making an “inclusive finance-driven” bid to expand geographical and market reach.



The Makati-based CBS, touted as the country’s fourth largest thrift bank, was set up in September 2008 by parent China Banking Corp. to cater to under-served markets.



From the original focus on consumer banking, CBS has grown its franchise to include small enterprise and specialized lending to segments like public school teachers and Department of Education employees.



“Our program of network expansion to the countryside signifies optimism in the long-term business prospects of those areas and our institutional commitment to promote financial inclusion,” according to CBS chairman Ricardo Chua.



“As the country strives for recovery, CBS is determined to keep the pace of delivering traditional and digital banking services to the broad consumer market, small business owners, as well as special markets we serve,” Chua said.



Proof of its optimism, the thrift bank opened three regular branches and 11 kiosk-type shops from June to September, bringing the branch network to 171.



The new regular branches are in Butuan, Sorsogon City, and Kalibo, with sales offices in San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Estancia and Passi City in Iloilo; San Jose de Buenavista in Antique; Jordan in Guimaras Island; Kabankalan City and San Carlos City in Negros Occidental; Calbayog City in Samar; Digos City in Davao del Sur, and Glan in Sarangani.



“CBS is set to open 24 more branch-lites until December 2021,” CBS president James Christian Dee said. He said CBS continues to scout for sites, where new segments are expected to support long-term growth of the bank.



CBS is eyeing several locations in Aurora, Bontoc, Quezon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Camarines Norte in Luzon; the Mimaropa region; Bohol and Samar in the Visayas; and Bukidnon, Agusan and Zamboanga in Mindanao.



“As a bank, we are genuinely concerned about promoting ‘easy banking access for all’ thereby contributing to the rapid recovery of communities we serve. And that itself makes good business sense,” Dee said.



“Our expansion effort in the next period will focus on making financial services highly accessible to teachers and staff of public schools through these CBS branch-lites,” he said. “Branch-lites are designed so that your visits will provide a warm, personalized experience, with the assurance that business is conducted safely and comfortably.”



“Di biro maging guro lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” explained APD Lending Group Head Niel C. Jumawan, who is responsible for expanding the specialized loan office network. “For years, CBS has been promoting the idea of financial inclusion. Our expansion to towns and secondary cities is expected to benefit more DepEd teachers and staff and their families, and help improve the quality of life in the communities where CBS operates.”



The Easi-APDS loan program of CBS helps boost consumer power of the public education sector, Jumawan explained. Under the CBS loan program for DepEd teachers and staff, qualified customers can avail of loans of up to P1.0 million, without any collateral with a term of 12 months up to 36 months which may be used for emergency expenses, purchase of devices, home repairs, continuing education, and as working capital for home-based businesses.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA BANK SAVINGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines may experience power supply crunch next year&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines may experience power supply crunch next year’


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines, particularly Luzon, will likely experience a power supply crunch during the summer months next year amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In a discourse to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the firm of Duterte-allied businessman Dennis Uy reported a net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Patient' BSP leaves policy rate unchanged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Patient' BSP leaves policy rate unchanged


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance in a bid to support a hobbled econom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP keeps rates steady
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP keeps rates steady


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept interest rates at record lows as expected yesterday as the economy’s recovery continues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank loans to LGUs hit P62 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank loans to LGUs hit P62 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has granted P62.06 billion in loans to local government units nationwide as of end-October,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash continues to expand in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash continues to expand in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet GCash continues its growth story as the company recorded its first full quarter of profitability and surpassed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBP prexy named Outstanding CEO by international finance body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBP prexy named Outstanding CEO by international finance body


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Herbosa was named Outstanding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi falls below 7,300 on absence of positive leads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi falls below 7,300 on absence of positive leads


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Share prices fell anew, with the main index cascading down to the 7,200 territory, as the lack of market catalysts continue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with