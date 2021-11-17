
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
MPTC open to team up with other parties for CCLEX extension
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) is open to joining forces with other companies that have expressed interest in undertaking the extension of the P30 billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) project.



MPTC president and CEO Rodrigo Franco said the company is eyeing to extend the 8.9-kilometer CCLEX to Lapu-Lapu City, a project which could cost another P10 billion to P15 billion.



Depending on the alignment and design, Franco said the expressway extension could be as short as five kilometers and can be as long as eight kilometers.



“We want to be able to bring the project eventually to Lapu-Lapu City and have a direct connection to MCIA (Mactan-Cebu International Airport). But that’s something to look forward to in the future,” he said.



“As of now, it’s still in the preliminary study stage,” the MPTC official said.



Franco, however, said that there are also other local companies which are looking to undertake the extension project. “We’ve also talked to potential partners because there’s some people who are also looking at constructing an extension. There’s an unsolicited proposal to extend CCLEX or to build an extension from Cordova to the airport. It was submitted by another investor, but they’re coordinating with us,” he said.



“We have our own plans, but we don’t mind working with another party if it’s the fastest way to building an extension,” he said.



CCLEX is MPTC’s first toll road project outside Luzon.



After successfully closing the last two-meter gap of the bridge last month, MPTC targets to open CCLEX to the public for commercial operations by the first quarter of next year.



The project is being implemented by MPTC subsidiary, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

