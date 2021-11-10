
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Puregold's 9-month earnings up 13.6% despite sales drop
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 4:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Puregold's 9-month earnings up 13.6% despite sales drop
As it is, Puregold's net sales fell 4.9% year-on-year to P115.24 billion in the first nine months of the year. 
Photo Release
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Listed grocery operator Puregold Price Club Inc. posted double-digit earnings growth in the first nine months, as “costs controls” helped cushion the impact of sagging sales.



In disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Puregold reported a consolidated net income of P5.73 billion in the January-September period, up 13.6% compared with a year ago. The company only issued a statement and is yet to release its full financial results.



Puregold benefitted from the initial rush of buyers hoarding essential items at the height of last year’s coronavirus lockdowns. But in the first three quarters, consolidated net sales fell 4.9% year-on-year to P115.24 billion as looser mobility curbs ease panic-buying.



Broken down, 72% of total revenues during the period came from the company’s Puregold stores while the remaining 28% was sourced from S&R Membership warehouse clubs and S&R New York Style Pizza stores.



But despite the sales slump, nine-month consolidated income from operations grew 6.7% on-year to P9.06 billion due to “improved gross margins and strategic costs controls” that the company did not elaborate.



Moving forward, Puregold is banking on its new stores to drive growth. As of end-September, the company opened 19 new organic stores out of planned 30 new Puregold stores.



“We continue to be optimistic that the Philippine economic recovery will improve going into the last quarter of 2021 as Covid-19 cases continue to decline, quarantine restrictions are relaxed, and mobility of Filipinos increases as more people get vaccinated,” Vincent Co, company president, said.



Shares in Puregold finished midweek trading flat at P42.8 apiece.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Balikbayan doctors
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There was a time in the ‘60s and ‘70s when graduates of our medical schools did not consider their education complete until they had undergone training in the United States.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investors cash in, send index lower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investors cash in, send index lower


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
Stock investors continue to cash in on the market’s recent gains, sending the main index in the red anew yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine fiscal history
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 November 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Little is systematically known about Philippine fiscal history in the country’s historical literature.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index leaps past 7,400, highest in 21 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index leaps past 7,400, highest in 21 months


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pumped up by a higher-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter, investors pushed share prices past the 7,400 mark...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The importance of Malampaya: A story of power
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The importance of Malampaya: A story of power


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project is the biggest success story in the Philippine energy sector as it signaled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MPIC squeezes out profits growth in Q3 despite lockdowns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPIC squeezes out profits growth in Q3 despite lockdowns


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
MPIC's businesses managed to squeeze out growth despite a fresh round of pandemic curbs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing lockdowns bring Phoenix Petroleum back to profit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing lockdowns bring Phoenix Petroleum back to profit


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Phoenix Petroleum saw its earnings jump in the past three quarters, thanks to easing mobility curbs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee Q3 profits soar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee Q3 profits soar


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The only JFC shareholders that have anything to complain about are those that ditched the stock during the early COVID-crash...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CEB doing its best PAL cosplay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CEB doing its best PAL cosplay


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
At this pace, the well goes dry in mid-January.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart stock suspended after it completes purchase of Carlos Superdrug
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart stock suspended after it completes purchase of Carlos Superdrug


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Carlos Superdrug’s strengths (pharmacy knowledge, store footprint) complement MM’s business, and MM’s strengths...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with