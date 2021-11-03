
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
To speed up recovery, Grab asks gov't to increase its operating capacity
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 5:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Grab
A woman walks past the Grab transport office in Singapore on September 24, 2018.
AFP / Roslan Rahman 
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — In anticipation of increased demand owing to economic reopening, Grab Philippines is asking the government to increase its operating capacity to speed up a rather “super slow” recovery from the coronavirus onslaught.



The local unit of the Singapore-based ride-hailing giant is appealing to transport regulators to hike its operating capacity "to at least 30% from what we have right now” to meet renewed demand triggered by easing mobility restrictions, Grace Vera Cruz, country head, told reporters on Wednesday.



Cruz did not disclose how many Grab drivers are currently allowed on the country’s roads, but she said the number is “definitely not the same pre-pandemic.” As of October 26, there are 25,495 ride-hailing vehicles operating in the country.



An increase in operating capacity would help quicken Grab’s recovery from the pandemic, which severely strained its transport business — the company’s bread and butter.



The health crisis’ impact on the company was so bad that it had to lay off over 300 employees in its Southeast Asian base, including the Philippines, last year. Apart from the Philippines and its home country Singapore, the SoftBank-backed superapp has presence in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.



At the same time, the pandemic’s damage was still too massive to take despite a boom on Grab’s food delivery arm, GrabFood, from stay-at-home consumers. According to Cruz, GrabFood is working on expanding its geographical footprint in the country next year to increase its competitive edge against its rival Food Panda, which has a bigger presence in the Philippines at present.



GrabFood is currently operating in “more or less 100 cities,” Cruz said.



But a higher operating capacity would only do so little if passengers remain scared to commute. “People remember us now for GrabFood because our core business took a significant hit in the pandemic. It hasn’t recovered,” Cruz said.



“It’s super slow: we see a lot of hesitancy in the riding public to go back into riding,” she added.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GRAB PHILIPPINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Update our cyber laws
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the world shifts more and more into digital mode, we are woefully unprepared to deal with the bad elements that go with it. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jollibee signs franchise agreement with Yoshinoya
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listed food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has signed its franchise agreement with Yoshinoya International Philippines Inc. to operate and expand the Yoshinoya brand in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory output picks up in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory output picks up in October


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s manufacturing sector expanded modestly in October, hitting a seven-month high, as mobility restrictions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stealing Ideas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Imitation, they say, is the highest form of flattery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank cuts PESONet fee by half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank cuts PESONet fee by half


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has slashed by half the fee on electronic fund transfers by small to large businesses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Oversubscribed' AllDay shares hit price ceiling in stock market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Oversubscribed' AllDay shares hit price ceiling in stock market debut


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shares in AllDay Marts hit the surge limit on Wednesday to cap its stock market debut with a bang.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO CME planning P8 billion stock-rights offering to fund Dito Tel capex
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO CME planning P8 billion stock-rights offering to fund Dito Tel capex


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
 DITO shareholders might not be holding on to such massive losses if DITO’s management put up cell towers and signed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Q3 GDP growth seen slower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Q3 GDP growth seen slower


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dutch financial giant ING Bank said the Philippines’ gross domestic product growth likely slowed to 3.8 percent in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Climate-related losses reach P506 billion in last decade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Climate-related losses reach P506 billion in last decade


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines suffered more than P500 billion in damage from weather extremes over the past decade, the Department of Finance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government seeks changes to BOT Law for PPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government seeks changes to BOT Law for PPP


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will pursue amendments to the implementing rules and regulations or IRR of the Build-Operate-Transfer  Law...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with