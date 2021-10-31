Bria promotes sustainability in Davao housing communities


































































 




   

   









The Philippine Star
October 31, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For leading real estate developer Bria Homes, responsible Filipino homeowners must aspire for a life of sustainability one that safeguards the environment not just in the ‘here and now’ but for future generations as well.



This is why Bria tirelessly promotes sustainable lifestyles in each of its over 50 communities nationwide.



Bria is a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the leading real estate companies in the country.



Bria Homes president Red Rosales points out that sustainability should be a way of life for their residents – not just a component of property management.



“Given the current climate crisis, we encourage our homeowners to foster environmental awareness at all times, especially because, as the past has often demonstrated, the Philippines is particularly vulnerable to major catastrophes,” he said.



“We make it part of their lifestyles. We motivate them to keep their comfortable, well-built homes in good shape and preserve these for the next generation. We also urge them to optimize the developments’ vast open, walkable spaces for fitness and recreation.”



With Bria Homes touting the company’s robust presence in Mindanao, a region known for its bountiful natural resources, Bria proudly endorses its three well-planned communities in Davao to Filipinos looking to settle down in this culture-rich destination and tourism hub: Bria Homes Tagum, Bria Homes Panabo and Bria Homes Digos.



Bria Homes Tagum, situated in the “Palm City of the South,” is just a few minutes’ ride from the city proper, close to Pioneer Avenue and Daang Maharlika Highway. It is likewise near Saint Mary’s College of Tagum, Mother Rosario School of Tagum, Tagum City National High School, and University of Mindanao; hospitals such as Tagum Doctors Hospital, Tagum Global Medical Center, Palm City Medical Center, Inc., and Bishop Joseph Regan Memorial Hospital; and malls such as Gmall Tagum, NCCC Mall Tagum, SM City Tagum, and Citymall Tagum.



Meanwhile, Bria Homes Panabo, known as the “Banana Capital of the Philippines,” is nestled between Davao City and Tagum, with agro-tourism sites found in nearby towns. BRIA Panabo is likewise minutes away from schools such as Quezon National Highway, Maryknoll School of Panabo, and Panabo Christian School; hospitals like Rivera Medical Center and Cainglet Medical Hospital; and the Japan-Philippine National Highway.



Finally, Bria Homes Digos, located near the Davao del Sur Provincial Capitol, is close to Digos city center. Rising on the Davao-Cotabato Road, Bria Digos is surrounded by schools such as University of Mindanao and St. Benedict College; hospitals (St. Benedict Hospital, Digos Doctors Hospital and Medical Center Digos Cooperative) and malls (Gaisano Mall of Digos and Grand Mall of Digos).



Bria Tagum, Panabo and Digos are secured by 24-hour CCTV coverage, guardhouses, and perimeter walls. Recreational facilities include basketball courts, jogging paths and kiddie playgrounds.



Bria has also installed solar-powered streetlights to reduce its carbon footprint.



Another sustainable initiative Bria has undertaken in these developments is Sentro, the center of convergence for homeowners. Sentro houses amenities which include a health center, day care center, senior citizen center and barangay center.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

