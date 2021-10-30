
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
LGUs sought BSP OK for P47.2 billion loans in H1
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
LGUs sought BSP OK for P47.2 billion loans in H1
The Monetary Board (MB), the policy-making body of the BSP, has obtained 198 requests filed by LGUs in the first semester.
BW Photo  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has received P47.2 billion worth of loan proposals from local government units (LGUs) for their infrastructure projects.



The Monetary Board (MB), the policy-making body of the BSP, has obtained 198 requests filed by LGUs in the first semester.



According to the BSP, the amount submitted in the first half increased by more than 10 percent from P42.8 billion in the latter half of 2020.



Municipalities made up bulk of the proposals at 157, with a total value of P19.1 billion, followed by cities with 18 filings worth P15 billion. Further, provinces filed for 21 projects (P13 billion), while barangays sought the evaluation for two (P25.5 million).



A total of 184 MB opinions were released in the first semester, covering P44.8 billion of the loan proposals filed by the localities. The issuances covered 157 requests submitted from January to June, while the other 27 were transmitted during the second semester of last year.



The remaining 41 requests, on the other hand, will be provided with MB opinion once the local governments have completed the requirements.



Based on records, more than two-thirds of the loan proposals intend to fund public infrastructure like government buildings, wet markets, convention halls, farm to market and access roads, and water system.



Some of the projects also respond to the demands of the pandemic, as they seek to raise health facilities and hospitals for added medical capacity.



On the other hand, over 20 percent of the loan proposals seek to finance the acquisition of new equipment and machineries, as well as rescue and service vehicles. The BSP said 10 percent of the proposed borrowings will bankroll the development of sanitary landfills, waste management and recovery facilities.



The remaining two percent of the proposed loans are aligned to support the pandemic response of the government. The financing that local governments will get from this segment will be used to put up isolation centers, acquire medical vehicles and buy testing kits and personal protective equipment.



Under the BSP’s charter, the MB needs to issue a prior opinion first before government offices, including localities, can proceed with the acquisition of a loan.



The provision requires the government, its agencies and instrumentalities, to ask the MB for an opinion on how the financing they will obtain would affect the country’s monetary standing.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LGUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Executive profile: Life lessons from TG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Executive profile: Life lessons from TG


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco or TG, as he prefers to be called, is well-known in the banking industry having had various experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks sink deeper in red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks sink deeper in red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine stock market tumbled deeper into negative territory yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN to supply clean energy to Ayala Land developments
                              


                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. will supply Ayala Land Inc.  with renewable energy until 2050 as part of the Ayala Group’s collective net-zero ambition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank has added Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, to its family of brand amba...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Members of state-run Social Security System, whose houses were destroyed by Typhoon Fabian in July,  may borrow up to P1 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asynchronous, synchronous and sync
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Waiting for my turn to speak, I tuned in on a webinar wherein the speaker before me addressed the questions sent in by the participants. The participant unmuted her microphone and asked a question.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with