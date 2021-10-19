
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2
Heavy rain clouds are seen over Metro Manila from the hilly city of Antipolo on July 30, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects a shallower recovery for the Philippines in the second half due to the resurgence of COVID cases.



Malhar Nabar, head of the World Economic Studies Division at IMF, told participants at the press briefing during the recently concluded Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington that the Philippines is on the way to recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.



“We also expect a shallower recovery in the second half of this year because of renewed concerns about caseloads and the spread of the pandemic,” Nabar said.



The multilateral lender slashed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for the Philippines to 3.2 percent this year and to 6.3 percent next year.



“The Philippines is coming out of a very steep contraction last year. The recovery is underway. We expect the economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, but we have downgraded the projection for this year because of developments in the second quarter where the pandemic took a turn for the worse and caseloads went up,” Nabar said.



The IMF stressed the need to accelerate the COVID vaccine rollout to pave the way for a stronger recovery.



“But going forward into 2022, we think with the continued vaccine rollout, continued policy support, this should support a continued recovery in the Philippines’ economy, and we project a growth at about six percent in 2022, also supported by improvements in trading-partner growth,” Nabar said.



The Philippines slipped into recession as the GDP shrank by a record 9.6 percent last year.



“The Philippines is another country that was hit hard by the second wave, but at the same time, they have had additional supplementary budgets that they rolled out that helped in terms of the recovery,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said.



The Philippines exited the pandemic-induced recession with a strong GDP growth of 11.8 percent in the second quarter, a reversal of the 3.9 percent contraction in the first quarter.



However, economic managers through the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) lowered this year’s GDP growth anew in August to a range of four to five percent instead of six to seven percent.



Finance Secretary Carlos Domiguez, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno are confident that this year’s target can be achieved.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GDP
                                                      INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local companies are planning to raise workers' salary next year &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local companies are planning to raise workers' salary next year — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local employees are set to bag wage increases next year as companies continue to recover from the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Synergy Grid slashes FOO offer price by 32%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Synergy Grid slashes FOO offer price by 32%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Synergy Grid & Development Phils. Inc. slashed by 32% the maximum offer price for its upcoming share sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Carlos Chan: From Manila to China to the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
First time visitors to a foreign country usually buy the customary ref magnet, but Carlos Chan, the low-key taipan behind the iconic Oishi snack foods brand and the country’s Special Envoy to China, would buy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Red to green
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After being in the red through most of the year, the Philippine stock market finally turned green.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MPTC bullish on parking venture
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is betting big on the parking business, with plans to bolster its portfolio of managed parking space.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Electronics seen to sustain export growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Electronics seen to sustain export growth


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The electronics sector, the country’s top exporter, is expected to sustain its growth momentum until next year even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks rally at slower pace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks rally at slower pace


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks managed to sustain a rally yesterday, bucking the weakness in most Asian bourses as the gradual reopening of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks must deal only with registered online gaming firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks must deal only with registered online gaming firms


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has reminded banks and financial institutions to deal only with online gaming businesses registered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has issued $205.27 million (around P10.42 billion) in Retail Dollar Bonds to bolster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Review of consumer laws pushed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines should review and update its consumer laws to take into consideration the rise in digital transactions and increased access to product testing facilities, an Association of Southeast Asian Nations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with