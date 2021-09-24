




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 1:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale
This undated file photo shows a gasoline station of Petron.
Facebook.com / Petron Corporation
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit Petron Corp’s planned sale of fixed-rate, peso-denominated bonds that will fund the oil company’s debt payments and power plant project.



In a statement on Friday, corporate regulators said they approved Petron’s P50-billion bond program that the company may issue in one or more tranches within three years.



For the first tranche, Petron will sell up to P18 billion worth of four-year Series E bonds due in 2025 and six-year bonds due in 2027. The company hopes to bag P17.78 billion in proceeds from this offer.



Funds that will be raised will be used for the redemption of Petron’s Series A bonds, partial financing of its power plant project, and payment of old debts.



Based on Petron’s timetable, the initial tranche of the bonds will be offered from September 27 to October 5. A week later, the bonds will be listed on the the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on October 12.



The oil giant’s operations have been feeling the crushing weight of the pandemic. In 2020, Petron reported a net loss of P11.4 billion, a turnaround from the preceding year’s P2.3 billion net income, after pandemic restrictions pushed down oil prices amid weak demand from locked-down consumers.



Earnings have since recovered amid rallying oil prices as curbs were eased. In the first half, Petron swung back to profits to post a consolidated net income of P3.87 billion, but overall sales volume was 7% lower year-on-year "as the market continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic".



Shares in Petron closed flat at P3.07 each on Friday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PETRON CORP
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Budget deficit swells 3-fold to P121 billion in August
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government’s budget shortfall widened to P121 billion in August, three times more than the P40-billion deficit a year ago, as spending for COVID-19 measures, including social amelioration, increased following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SMC to make Bulacan airport a pacesetter
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Miguel Corp. intends to make its airport and aerocity project in Bulacan at the forefront of green cities, addressing social and environmental concerns that affect even the country’s major financial d...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Death and dreams
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The art world and the business grapevine have been abuzz since the weekend a young artist’s death, a billionaire’s son, illegal drugs and dreams washed away in the waters of La Union.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Evergrande woes unlikely to dent Philippine banking system
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The possible collapse of debt-troubled Evergrande, China’s second largest real estate company, is unlikely to jolt the Philippine banking sector, an official of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City raised the highest locally sourced revenues (LSRs) among all cities in the Philippines during the fiscal year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC approves AllDay Marts' P5.8-B IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC approves AllDay Marts' P5.8-B IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the initial public offering of Villar-owned grocery store chain AllDay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fresh SDRs from IMF give Philippines a third dollar surplus this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fresh SDRs from IMF give Philippines a third dollar surplus this year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Additional allocations from the International Monetary Fund gave the Philippines its second-biggest dollar surplus this year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest Land board approves P10 billion-second tranche of bonds for sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest Land board approves P10 billion-second tranche of bonds for sale


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fixed-income market is strong right now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee finally sets dividend rate for preferred shares sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee finally sets dividend rate for preferred shares sale


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s important to realize that redemption before step-up is incredibly common, and not at all something that an investor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with