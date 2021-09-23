




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
DOF offers compromise on proposed wealth tax
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance (DOF) said a proposal in Congress to slap a wealth tax of up to three percent should only cover fixed assets like buildings, land and vehicles.



Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Gil Beltran yesterday said lawmakers can consider slashing the coverage of the wealth tax as a compromise, noting that billionaires might just transfer their investments to another country to avoid paying additional dues.



Beltran said Congress should only include fixed assets in deliberating the wealth tax, exempting movables in the measure to give investors flexibility with their capital.



Even without the wealth tax, Beltran said the government has pushed for reforming the property sector by updating the valuation standards used in taxing real estate. Consistent with the DOF’s stand, he asked legislators to approve the measure to improve revenue collection from property assets.



“Solution [is] avoid taxing movables and cover only fixed assets. Real property is already taxed; we’ll just improve valuation to make it equitable and productive,” Beltran told The STAR.



The finance official said the economy stands to benefit and lose in the passage of a wealth tax, whereas billionaires would be required to increase their tax payments, but it may also compel them to pack up their business operations here.



“(A wealth tax is) very progressive as rich people pay more, (but it also) induces capital flight as tax base moves abroad quickly,” Beltran said.



Jose Enrique Africa, executive director of think tank IBON Foundation, said the government can explore measures like imposing exit taxes to discourage billionaires from abandoning altogether their investments in the country.



Africa agreed with Beltran’s proposal to begin deliberations on the wealth tax in fixed assets. He said this would make sure that taxes on luxury items, such as art, jewelry, private jets, sports cars and yachts, would be increased in support of progressive taxation.



Likewise, Africa said enforcing a wealth tax would complement the DOF’s efforts to expand the tax base.



The DOF, through the Bureau of Internal Revenue, has initiated tax investigations against cryptocurrency buyers and social media influencers in a move to capture the digital economy in the fiscal regime.



Progressive lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Monday filed House Bill (HB) 10253 that seeks to slap a wealth tax on individuals with net assets worth P1 billion and above, to raise revenues to fund social services during the pandemic.



Under HB 10253, Filipinos will be charged a tax of one percent for wealth above P1 billion; two percent for wealth over P2 billion; and three percent for wealth beyond P3 billion.



Based on estimates from IBON, the government can generate nearly P237 billion a year just by taxing the 50 richest Filipinos, an amount that can bankroll more than half of a stimulus package awaiting the Senate’s approval.



Passed by the House in June, Bayanihan 3 requires a financing of about P401 billion for various measures geared toward mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the poor.



Over half of the stimulus package at P216 billion will be spent for the distribution of P2,000 each to every Filipino with the goal of boosting consumption.



However, senators have yet to legislate the measure on their end on lack of resources to fund it.



Economic managers also rejected calls to increase spending just to sponsor Bayanihan 3, with the budget deficit seen swelling to P1.85 trillion, or 9.3 percent of the economy, this year.



As such, multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank appealed with governments to assess the need for a wealth tax not only to finance stimulus packages, but also to narrow the inequality gap.



In January, World Bank Governance Global Practice director Jim Brumby said about 100 million people sank into poverty due to the pandemic, proposing that policymakers enforce a wealth tax to fund interventions for the poor.



According to Forbes Asia, the collective wealth of the 50 richest Filipinos grew by 30 percent to $79 billion, or roughly P4 trillion, during the pandemic.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evergrande debt crisis unlikely to affect Philippine financial system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evergrande debt crisis unlikely to affect Philippine financial system


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The multi-billion dollar debt mess of Chinese property developer Evergrande will unlikely have significant impact on the Philippines’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Patis and why we are losing it
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Every time I visit the United States, I check grocery shelves for Philippine products. In the past years, our products have been replaced by similar products made in Thailand and Vietnam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Evergrande has agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid default on one of its interest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The cost to the nation of the rejected nuclear plant option
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In 1985, the construction of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant project of the National Power Corp. was structurally completed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippines, but recovery still 'fragile'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB keeps growth outlook on Philippines, but recovery still 'fragile'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Asian Development Bank says the economy is healing, but the recovery remains delicate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Loose monetary policy stays for some time
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
American banking giant Citi expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep its loose policy stance for a prolonged period as the country continues to struggle to contain the resurgence of COVID infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toshiba Philippines to expand capacity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Toshiba Information Equipment Philippines Inc. will continue to strengthen its capacity amid increasing demand for nearline hard disk drives, which need to be produced under high precision manufacturing and ultra-clean...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government approves SMC’s P95 billion Pasig expressway project
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 September 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government has approved the development of the P95-billion Pasig River Expressway project, which is seen to address traffic congestion from east to west of Metro Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT seeks to maintain lead in home connectivity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT seeks to maintain lead in home connectivity


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Inc. intends to solidify its position as the leading telco provider for home connectivity amid growing competition from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poor water, sanitation cost Philippine economy P431 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poor water, sanitation cost Philippine economy P431 billion


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The local economy is losing some P431 billion over poor water and sanitation in the country, derailing human and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with