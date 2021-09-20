




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Makabayan bloc files 'Tax the Rich' bill
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 5:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
covid
This Sept. 24, 2020 photo shows a view of Makati skyline as seen from Boni, EDSA.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 6:18 p.m) — A bill seeking to impose additional taxes on the “super rich” has been filed in the House of Representatives Monday, with an aim of raising cash to fund government programs for healthcare and the poor.



Lawmakers in the leftist Makabayan bloc filed House Bill 10253 that, if enacted into law, would impose 1%-3% “wealth tax” on individuals with net value assets exceeding P1 billion.



For married billionaires, the bill provides that they separately compute their individual wealth tax based on their taxable assets, particularly the ones that were exclusively earned by either of the spouses.



Legislators estimate that the measure would raise P236.7 billion annually just from the 50 richest Filipinos alone. Broken down, the bill earmarks 60% of revenues to health care programs while the rest will go to “social mitigating measures and investments” in education and employment, among others.



"Philippine taxation for the longest time has been largely collected from what people pay for, what they consume, or from what they earn, and have never implemented a tax on large fortunes,” the Makabayan bloc said.



“The billions in revenue from this tax would aid the government in pursuing its anti-poverty measures and other social programs that would help in closing the widening divide between the rich and poor,” they added.



The Makabayan bloc is composed of lawmakers representing progressive party-list groups namely Bayan Muna, ACT Teachers, Gabriela and Kabataan.



Sought for comment, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said: "Will study the bill but my initial comment is that a wealth tax will drive capital out of the Philippines."



Tax bills are typically unpopular, especially in the run-up to elections. But should the bill get a support from the government and other lawmakers, the Philippines would follow the steps of countries like the US and China in finding ways to go after wealthy people and corporations in a bid to tackle inequality.



According to Forbes’ magazine, the 50 wealthiest people in the Philippines defied pandemic headwinds after seeing their collective wealth rise 30% to $79 billion this year. Meanwhile, the government said the pandemic has reversed gains in poverty reduction. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan



 



Editor's note: Added a comment from Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACT TEACHERS
                                                      BAYAN MUNA
                                                      GABRIELA PARTY LIST
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      KABATAAN PARTY LIST
                                                      MAKABAYAN BLOC
                                                      PHILIPPINES RICHEST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Distracted leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fitch Solutions issued a brief analysis last September 10 expressing concern Duterte’s administration will be distracted by politics as we approach our presidential election season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Banker extraordinaire
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last Sept. 16, Ramon Sy, one of Philequity’s directors, passed away. Ramon was an extraordinary banker who was revered by his peers and loved by his employees.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air travel shows signs of recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air travel shows signs of recovery


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Passenger traffic at the once-crowded Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main international gateway,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Reopening the economy (again)
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The struggle is real. As Metro Manila and nearby cities eased into a different kind of general community quarantine on Thursday, one would think that small businesses, restaurants included, would scramble to reopen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT unit secures digital bank license
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT unit secures digital bank license


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the digital bank license application of an affiliate of PLDT’s Voyager...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% &mdash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% — DOF


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government recorded higher excise tax collection from cigarettes in the first seven months of the year, with two Big Tobacco...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yellen urges US Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yellen urges US Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
US investors could soon have another option to invest in Converge ICT Solutions Inc. as the internet provider announced that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DDMP shares owned by DoubleDragon and the Yujuicos come out of lockup tomorrow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DDMP shares owned by DoubleDragon and the Yujuicos come out of lockup tomorrow


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
That’s nearly an entire year’s worth of stock. I’d bet the family is too savvy to fire-sale DDMPR stock...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SGP's benefit under NGCP's new div policy uncertain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SGP's benefit under NGCP's new div policy uncertain


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The important thing to remember here is that this policy applies to dividends declared to NGCP’s shareholders and that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with