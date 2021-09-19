




































































 




   







   















International housing expo kicks off this week
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest real estate trade show for the global market kicks off online this week, allowing Filipino property seekers anywhere in the world to view the trade exhibits and displays on offer 24/7 during the three-day event.



The International Housing Fiesta Filipinas (IHFF), organized by the National Real Estate Association Inc. (NREA) in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), to be held from Sept. 22 to 24, has enlisted Villar-owned Bria Homes as a major sponsor to showcase its much-vaunted products and services, mainly its affordable house and lots and vertical villages in more than 50 residential developments nationwide.



Through the IHFF, Bria is set to boost its online presence and better serve the needs of overseas Filipino workers, considered a major driving force in the flourishing Philippine property market. With intermittent outbreaks of COVID-19 here and abroad, travel restrictions have been hampering OFWs’ plans to fly home, thus Bria provides this avenue to present property investment opportunities to these hardworking Filipinos.



Red Rosales, president of Bria Homes and co-chairman of the IHFF, said he is extremely optimistic about reaping business opportunities in the upcoming online trade show.



“The International Housing Fiesta Filipinas is an excellent way to reach out – in real time – to potential home buyers all across the globe,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

