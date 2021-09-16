




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BIR to probe into tax compliance of 250 social media 'influencers'
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 11:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
influencers
In a statement, the finance department reported that the Bureau of Internal Revenue sent letters of authority to these influencers as the government will check if they are paid their taxes, or even at all.
Pixabay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The taxman will investigate 250 high-earning social media “influencers” to check whether they have been paying their taxes, as the government looks to cash in on the exponential growth of the digital economy amid the pandemic.



Letters of authority (LOA) for the conduct of a probe have been sent to social media personalities who were included in the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s “initial list” of “top earners” in their field, the Department of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.



The bureau said influencers who “willfully attempt to evade the payment of tax or willfully fail to make a tax return, to supply accurate and correct information or to pay tax” will be held criminally liable in addition to the payment of taxes and corresponding penalties.



“We encourage them to register, and then we have the profiling of over 250 personalities,” BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa said.



“We will do the investigation so that they would pay the necessary corresponding tax on their earnings,” Guballa added.



Generally, influencers are people who have built a large following on social media and are earning money by creating content that they can monetize through advertisements and sponsored posts, among other ways.



Under a new circular issued last month, BIR reminded internet personalities to pay income tax and percentage tax or, if applicable, the value-added tax (VAT).



For the government, the new regulations were all meant to catch much-needed revenues generated from economic activity online, which saw a dramatic growth amid the pandemic. BIR raises 80% of tax revenues every year, so its weak collection performance due to a pandemic-induced economic slump has a devastating impact on state finances, particularly in funding costly coronavirus programs.



The BIR circular defined social media influencers as those who derive their income from sources such as the You Tube Partner Program; sponsored social and blog posts; display advertising; and becoming a brand representative or ambassador.



The circular added that these influencers may also generate income through affiliate marketing; co-creation of product lines; promotion of own products; photo and video sales; digital courses, subscriptions, e-books; and podcasts and webinars. 



The bureau also explicitly stated that even influencers who receive free products in exchange for social media shout-outs and posts must declare as income the “fair market value” of the goods they got.



Meanwhile, income treated as royalties from another country, including payments under the YouTube Partner Program, is likewise included in the computation of the gross income of the influencer. BIR said it has the power to obtain information from tax authorities abroad through tax treaties it forged with other countries.



“The social media influencers are, therefore, advised to voluntary and truthfully declare their income and pay their corresponding taxes without waiting for a formal investigation to be conducted by the BIR to avoid being liable for tax evasion and for the civil penalty of fifty percent (50 percent) of the tax or of the deficiency tax,” the circular read in part.



Apart from social media influencers, BIR earlier reminded online sellers that they have to pay sales and income taxes. Just recently, the bureau said it is studying how to collect taxes from cryptocurrency deals.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
                                                      INFLUENCERS
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Saving people and businesses is not discrimination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
During an interview by broadcaster and anchor Karen Davila last Friday, I was given a chance to elaborate further on the innovative ideas that I have been pushing for quite some time now on how to approach the current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Yan lang talaga ang kaya ko’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sorry na lang daw, the President said. Yan lang talaga ang kaya niya in controlling the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayala taps banks for planned notes offer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has mandated banks to arrange a series of investor calls for a new round of senior notes issuance and a tender offer.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AboitizPower bags power supply deal in Pampanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Aboitiz Power Corp. has bagged a contract to supply 40 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to a power coop in Pampanga for 10 years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Share prices decline for 3rd session
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Share prices decline for 3rd session


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks declined for the third consecutive day, following other Asian bourses, as weak China data added to lingering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Preferred Shares 101
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Preferred Shares 101


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Merkado Barkada's brief explainer on preferred shares.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What are prefs, and why is BRN selling them?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What are prefs, and why is BRN selling them?


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Long-time MB readers will also know that I never make any recommendations about what stocks to buy or sell. This time is no...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remittances on a roll, up for 6th straight month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remittances on a roll, up for 6th straight month


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from abroad climbed for the sixth straight month in July amid the continued reopening of economies hosting overseas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP tightens rules for payment systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP tightens rules for payment systems


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar anew for designated payment systems amid the surge in digital transactions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyberattacks soar in first half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyberattacks soar in first half


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cyberattacks in the Philippines almost doubled to 4.88 million cases from January to June compared to only 2.46 million in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with