Shopee sells over 9.5 M items in 1 hour

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce platform Shopee started the yearend shopping season strong with over 9.5 million items sold within just an hour in Metro Manila at the peak of the 9.9 sale.

In a statement, the shopping platform also said the number of shoppers during the Mega Midnight Sale held from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m of Sept.9 jumped three-fold compared to an average day.

During the 9.9 shopping day, Filipino consumers purchased health essentials and home improvement products.

Filipino shoppers prioritized products for their health and safety particularly, face masks with over 1.9 million units sold.

Wallpaper decor also had strong sales, with more than 300,000 items sold.

Brands with the most number of orders on Shopee during 9.9 were Uni-Care, Xiaomi and Nivea as they offered deals, discounts and freebies.

Shopee said more Filipinos are also using digital payment methods for convenience and safety.

In Southeast Asia, Shopee said more than 45 million items were sold within the first 99 minutes of 9.9.

Shoppers in Southeast Asia were also able to save with 60 million vouchers claimed in the first two hours of the Mega Midnight Sale.

“We are extremely heartened by the strong enthusiasm for 9.9 Super Shopping Day. As many communities still grapple with the ongoing pandemic, we are humbled to play a part in providing shoppers more value, choices, and entertainment from the convenience of their homes, while helping more sellers and brands connect with their customers,” Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said.

He said shoppers can expect more deals and activities from the platform for the yearend shopping season.

“We look forward to helping more businesses capture new growth opportunities and bringing joy to consumers with personalized, engaging, and social shopping experiences,” he said.