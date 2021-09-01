




































































 




   

   









Business
                        
NEA measures needed to stop irregularities
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration Board is urged to come out with administrative measures to prevent recurrence of irregularities in the state-run firm which supervises the 121 electric cooperatives (ECs) nationwide.



This after President Duterte dismissed Edgardo Masongsong as NEA chief earlier this month for grave misconduct due to irregularities in the performance of his duties.



Consumer group National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. (NASECORE) wrote the NEA board, chaired by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, to implement “institutional or housekeeping measures to prevent the recurrence of irregularities in the agency.



Based on investigation by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), which recommended Masongsong’s dismissal, the former NEA administrator allegedly allowed public funds to be used for a party-list’s campaign activities through board resolutions in 2019.



One of the measures the consumer group is pushing is the issuance of an advisory to all ECs prohibiting them from utilizing EC funds for contributions of any kind whatsoever, directly or indirectly, to any party-list or political organizations.



NASECORE is also asking the NEA board to preventively suspend and initiate administrative actions against the general managers, officers and directors of the ECs who signed the questioned resolutions authorizing illegal campaign contributions.



The NEA board is also urged to pass a resolution directing all ECs to sever all ties with the party lists alleged to receive illegal campaign contributions.



A financial audit should also be conducted on all ECs to determine all amounts contributed for political activities, as well as file necessary criminal cases against EC directors and officers for the utilization of EC funds without approval of confirmation by the NEA Board.



Masongsong maintained that the corruption allegations are baseless, saying there was no Commission on Audit (COA) findings that there “was wastage of government funds, nor a whiff of corruption.”



“It should also be noted that during my tenure as NEA chief, the agency twice received the highest audit rating from COA, evidence of the agency’s efforts towards transparency in its financial operations,” he said.



Masongsong said he has nearly two decades of experience in the electric cooperative movement, including EC general manager, organizer, and representative in Congress – which were the bases on which the President appointed him to the position of spearheading the 121 ECs.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

