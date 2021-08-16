




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Remittances sustain growth in June despite pandemic woes
Remittances are important to the consumption-reliant Philippines because they traditionally boost Filipinos’ purchasing power. 
STAR/KJ Rosales, file

                     

                        

                           
Remittances sustain growth in June despite pandemic woes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 4:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Money sent home by Filipinos overseas sustained its growth in June despite the pandemic fallout, helping augment the income of their families here amid hard times.



What’s new



Cash remittances sent through banks grew 7% year-on-year to $2.64 in June, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Monday.



This brought the first semester tally to $14.92 billion, up 6.4% on-year.



Why this matters



Remittances have historically been one of the Philippines’ major sources of dollars, but more importantly they also boost the purchasing power of Filipino migrants’ families at home.



Despite the worldwide job cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic, cash remittances in 2020 shrank 0.8% year-on-year to $29.9 billion, less than estimated. The BSP forecast cash remittances to grow 4% this year.



What analysts say



Sought for comment, Jeremiah Opiniano, executive director at the Institute for Migration and Development Issues, said the local currency’s current weakness is a boon to Filipinos overseas amid the rainy days. This is because the depreciation bloats the value of remittances when exchanged for peso.



“It is unfortunate that lockdowns here at home stall Filipinos' economic movement, but if Filipino families receive remittances during these times (and now under a weakened US dollar), limited expenses due to lockdowns provide occasions for them to save and open savings accounts and subscribe to financial products needed today (health insurance, life insurance),” Opiniano said in an email exchange.



But a falling currency is not entirely good for the economy as it can also fan inflation and push up the value of the government’s foreign debts. In the past weeks, the peso has been trading above the P50-per-dollar level — a territory not seen in over a year — as easing lockdowns give importers fresh impetus to ship in more goods, thereby increasing demand for the greenback.



For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the remittance growth streak may not do much in tempering the peso’s weakness.



“Although the sustained pickup in the remittance figures is a welcome development, we are unsure this will be enough to reverse the current depreciation bias for the Philippine peso. Increased corporate demand on improving imports coupled with the financial account now showing more outflows than inflows, we expect the PHP to be on the backfoot for the rest of the year,” Mapa said in a separate email.



Other figures



    
	
  • The central bank said 40.1% of cash remittances in the first six months originated from the United States, while the rest came from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
    • 
	
  • Remittances from land-based workers grew by 7.1% on-year to $2.136 billion in June while those from sea-based workers improved 6.5% on-year to $502 million.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CASH REMITTANCES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mismanaged?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There were no surprises with the negative COA report on how the Department of Health apparently mismanaged its pandemic response.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso weakness seen to boost exports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso weakness seen to boost exports


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may tolerate the weakening of the peso against the dollar to boost the competitiveness of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is gold losing its luster?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gold, a haven during the early days of the pandemic and one of the best assets to own in 2020, is the second-worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index for 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wasted funds, incompetence, and procurement woes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If it isn’t corruption, as Health Secretary Francisco Duque III insists, then clearly it is incompetence at the highest level and, in these troubled times, a very costly one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Here&rsquo;s how Binomo works in the Philippines and what traders say about it
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here’s how Binomo works in the Philippines and what traders say about it


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It’d be unwise to not be wary of the numerous trading platforms nowadays. So how is Binomo different? Is it a scam or...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bigger dividends await AREIT investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bigger dividends await AREIT investors


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Using AREIT’s current share price, the annualized Q2 dividend gives AREIT an estimated yield of 4.76%

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Premiere Horizon Alliance exercises put option right to sell shares to investor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premiere Horizon Alliance exercises put option right to sell shares to investor


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The parties agreed to a formula to decide how many shares PHA could force LDA to buy, and at what price. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital sets follow-on offer price
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital sets follow-on offer price


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to the prospectus that APL released, the offer period starts today (August 16) and runs until Friday (August 20),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lockdown extension to weigh on stocks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lockdown extension to weigh on stocks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stock investors are likely to weigh whether to take advantage of falling prices or hold off purchases as uncertainties over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with