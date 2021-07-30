




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Divina launches new book, inaugurates new office

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — DivinaLaw managing partner Nilo Divina recently launched his fifth book, titled “Divina on Commercial Law: A Comprehensive Guide” (Vol. 1 & 2).



“In order to provide a portable legal counselor to our clients, I conjoined in a two-volume work, annotations of various pieces of legislation in simple language in an easy-to-understand format in order to foster appreciation  and easy recall of the discussion. Our clients therefore have ready answers to the basic questions which affect their business operations,” Divina said.



The book itself is a valuable resource for law students and Bar reviewees, as well as an interesting reference source for academicians, practitioners, members of the Bench and all those who navigate the landscape of commercial law.



It lays out in clear language the laws on Insurance, pre-need companies, transportation, business organizations, securities, general banking, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Intellectual Property, Personal Property Securities, Truth in Lending, Anti-Money Laundering, Foreign Investment, financial rehabilitation and insolvency, data privacy and Philippine competition as well as laws on negotiable Instruments, trust receipts, and e-commerce.



The book launch coincided with the blessing of the new office wing of DivinaLaw, which is located at the 18th floor of Pacific Star Building in Makati. The new wing is an extension of their offices within the same building, which occupies the entire eighth floor.



Apart from being the founder and Managing Partner of DivinaLaw, Divina is likewise the current Dean of the UST Faculty of Civil Law.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIVINA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The number of self-employed and voluntary members of the Social Security System increased by 20.2 percent to 8.43 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emperador shares sizzle as H1 profit soars 53%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emperador shares sizzle as H1 profit soars 53%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brandy giant Emperador Inc. saw profits soar in the first half, as easing global restrictions bolster alcohol consumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'A full recovery of consumer spending will only take place in 2022'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'A full recovery of consumer spending will only take place in 2022'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumer spending in the consumption-reliant Philippine economy is only expected to fully recover next year, with the pace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt soars to record high P11.16 trillion in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt soars to record high P11.16 trillion in June


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s outstanding debt ballooned to a fresh record high of P11.16 trillion as of end-June, the bulk of which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Household spending to fully recover in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Household spending to fully recover in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
he consumer and retail sector in the Philippines is seen fully recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic next year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Car makers laud findings vs safeguard duty on imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Car makers laud findings vs safeguard duty on imports


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vehicle assemblers welcomed the recent government findings against the imposition of safeguard duty on vehicle imports and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City still highest revenue generator in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City still highest revenue generator in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City remained the leading revenue generator in Metro Manila last year with more than P22 billion, besting financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index recovers but gains limited
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index recovers but gains limited


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The stock market yesterday recovered from the previous day’s losses after the government announced the extension of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with