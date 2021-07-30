Divina launches new book, inaugurates new office

MANILA, Philippines — DivinaLaw managing partner Nilo Divina recently launched his fifth book, titled “Divina on Commercial Law: A Comprehensive Guide” (Vol. 1 & 2).

“In order to provide a portable legal counselor to our clients, I conjoined in a two-volume work, annotations of various pieces of legislation in simple language in an easy-to-understand format in order to foster appreciation and easy recall of the discussion. Our clients therefore have ready answers to the basic questions which affect their business operations,” Divina said.

The book itself is a valuable resource for law students and Bar reviewees, as well as an interesting reference source for academicians, practitioners, members of the Bench and all those who navigate the landscape of commercial law.

It lays out in clear language the laws on Insurance, pre-need companies, transportation, business organizations, securities, general banking, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Intellectual Property, Personal Property Securities, Truth in Lending, Anti-Money Laundering, Foreign Investment, financial rehabilitation and insolvency, data privacy and Philippine competition as well as laws on negotiable Instruments, trust receipts, and e-commerce.

The book launch coincided with the blessing of the new office wing of DivinaLaw, which is located at the 18th floor of Pacific Star Building in Makati. The new wing is an extension of their offices within the same building, which occupies the entire eighth floor.

Apart from being the founder and Managing Partner of DivinaLaw, Divina is likewise the current Dean of the UST Faculty of Civil Law.

