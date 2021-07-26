




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte is joined by Senate President Tito Sotto and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at Congress during his last State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
In Duterte's final SONA, a clear pandemic game plan is missing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 9:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Just like his penultimate report to the nation, President Rodrigo Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address lacked a detailed discussion on his pandemic exit strategy.



In what was longest post-EDSA SONA, Duterte touted his administration’s economic “achievements” in the past five years, including enacting bold tax reforms and rescue packages amid the pandemic.



He also took the occasion to revisit a costly regulatory row with Metro Manila’s two water concessionaires that saw the signing of new water deals, as well as berate former broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. for supposedly not paying the right taxes despite being cleared by taxmen themselves of any arrears.



But for all that talk, Duterte’s SONA left much to be desired in terms of his pandemic game plan for the rest of his term. If there’s anything that is clear, it’s that he won’t hesitate to put the country under strict lockdowns again as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads in the country.



“If it’s really dangerous, we have to go back to lockdown… If ever it will spread, if something wrong happens, I’ll have to be strict and I have now my word that there will be just like what happened in the early days,” he said.



“Maybe we’ll just have to pray for salvation,” he added.



Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, was unimpressed. “With the economy still in recession and momentum fading fast, I was hoping to see some emphasis on getting the economy up and running again and back to her former glory,” Mapa said in an e-mailed response to queries.



“Righting the economic ship requires attention on both short and medium term objectives. There was a lot of emphasis on achievements of his administration as well as marching orders to Congress to open up the economy further however we’re still waiting for some emphasis on solving the current recession with the Delta variant very likely forcing us back into another debilitating lockdown,” he added.



Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, agreed with Mapa, but said he was particularly worried on the lack of emphasis on the 2022 budget in Duterte’s SONA.



“In the absence of additional fiscal stimulus, next year's budget is very critical to further economic recovery. I just hope that the 2022 national budget will be passed on time,” Asuncion said in a text message.



To be fair, Duterte indeed called on Congress to pass some proposed reforms that, businesses themselves, support, including a bill that would open up the economy to more foreign investments and an E-Governance Act. But Asuncion said dealing with the pandemic should be the priority at this point.



“The immediate need to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to be same-same without the call for additional sufficient fiscal stimulus in the short-term,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      LOCKDOWNS
                                                      NATIONAL ECONOMY
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses to look for clearer pandemic exit strategy in final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses to look for clearer pandemic exit strategy in final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final state of the nation address, the business sector believes his administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More changes in Philippine Airlines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s something quietly brewing in Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines again, my sources say.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic legs for recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that the country’s Gross Domestic Product in Q1 2021 contracted by 4.2 percent, marking the fifth straight quarter of economic contraction.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenergy announces deal to run lead generation for Dito
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenergy announces deal to run lead generation for Dito


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The team-up was committed to paper in the form of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Antonio Tiu-led Greenergy and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Atlas Consolidated Mining H1 profit up 1070% on higher metal prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Atlas Consolidated Mining H1 profit up 1070% on higher metal prices


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
AT credited the stark turnaround to the uptick in metal prices in copper (+70%) and gold (+10%), and to its production and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Discovery World pushes P11-M into new Davao-based development holdco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Discovery World pushes P11-M into new Davao-based development holdco


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Discovery World Corp. incorporated One Davao Corporation (ODC), with an authorized capital stock of P100 million, and will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trust entities must create internal audit function &ndash; BSP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trust entities must create internal audit function – BSP


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to require trust entities to regularly conduct an internal audit to assess their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta variant unnerves market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta variant unnerves market


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market may continue to move with a downward bias this week due to continuing jitters over COVID-19 as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with