




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ecosystem damage to cost Philippines $21 billion by 2030 â€” World Bank
In a report, Washington-based World Bank estimated that the collapse of select ecosystem services provided by nature may result in the decline of the global economy by $2.7 trillion annually by 2030.
AFP/Eric Baradat

                     

                        

                           
Ecosystem damage to cost Philippines $21 billion by 2030 — World Bank

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may lose nearly $21 billion by 2030 if the services provided by nature collapse and if no smart policies will be implemented to protect the country’s biodiversity.



In a report, Washington-based World Bank estimated that the collapse of select ecosystem services provided by nature may result in the decline of the global economy by $2.7 trillion annually by 2030.



The World Bank maintained that low and middle income countries that are reliant on nature — specifically agriculture, livestock, forestry production and fisheries — are likely to lose more over the next few years amid worsening climate crisis.



The Philippines, a lower-middle income economy, is among the countries that rely directly on ecosystem services and may suffer an 18 percent decline in output worth $12.2 billion.



Across the world, significant losses will come from China ($194 billion), India ($46 billion), and the US ($41 billion).



In terms of crop output, global decline is estimated to contract by nine percent or $400 billion in the next nine years. China is still seen to suffer the worst at $142 billion.



For an agricultural country like the Philippines, potential losses may reach $5 billion or a 17 percent drop. Other countries with significant declines in crop output are Brazil at $31 billion, and Argentina and Turkey at $7 billion each.



The country’s fisheries sector could also lose some $3.5 billion over the next few years as global output may contract by 15 percent to $94 billion under a partial ecosystem collapse scenario.



China is expected to be the biggest loser with $42 billion. Significant declines are also seen in Bangladesh ($5.4 billion) and India ($4.9 billion).



The World Bank said the global decline of biodiversity and ecosystem services is a development issue considering that economies, particularly low-income countries, cannot afford the risk of collapse in the services provided by nature.



World Bank president David Malpass said preserving nature and maintaining its services are critical for economic growth especially as the world is just slowly recovering from the pandemic.



“Nature-smart policies and reforms, including agricultural subsidy reform and investments in agricultural innovation enhance biodiversity and economic outcomes. As countries seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that economic development improves outcomes for nature,” Malpass said.



The multilateral development bank argued that a combination of carefully crafted and coordinated policies, particularly those supporting innovation, can simultaneously benefit biodiversity and development.



It added that investments in ecosystem services must be made in a way that exploits synergies with climate change mitigation and adaptation, as this strengthens the case for action.



For one, when forest carbon payment schemes are implemented, either at the domestic or global level, other domestic policies like agriculture subsidy reform become more effective at protecting nature while enhancing economic gains.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WORLD BANK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers and businesses in the country are adopting a less upbeat outlook for the months ahead as the economy remains on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans &ndash; S&P
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans – S&P


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing sluggish revival in credit growth, rising non-performing loans, a marginal decline in credit costs,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks continued to trade higher yesterday as positive factors on the local front and abroad propelled investors to accumulate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s food and beverage retail sector is seen to grow by 10 percent this year, according to the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More users migrating to 5G network &ndash; Globe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More users migrating to 5G network – Globe


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
5G customers are on the rise on the back of continuing efforts to make the technology more available and accessible in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with