




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Vulcan to remain in mining amid entry of new investors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vulcan Industrial and Mining Corp. (VIMC) will remain engaged in the mining industry despite the entry of a new group of investors.



East Coast Mineral Resources Co.’s majority stockholders Hilario Pagauitan and Sofia Paguitan are subscribing up to 5.18 billion shares of Vulcan’s unsubscribed capital, inclusive of its mineral production service agreements (MPSAs), assets and operations.



In line with this, Vulcan’s board also approved the increase in the company’s capital stock from P4 billion to P12 billion.



Vulcan said it “has always been studying and exploring strategies to generate the most value for its shareholders.”



“Recent changes in the mining climate have prompted VIMC to reconsider its previous decision to exit the mining industry,” the company said.



“On a global scale, metal commodity prices have surged, and its outlook continues to be positive. Locally, the moratorium on mining/mineral agreements has been lifted, opening the possibility for new mining projects,” it further said.



ECMRC is the owner of MPSA 078-97-XIII in Surigao del Norte which is operated by Cagdianao Mining Corp.



“The contemplated transaction will result in Vulcan owning a consistently profitable going concern and cashflow-generating mining business, which will allow Vulcan to immediately recognize income,” Vulcan said.



Upon disclosure of the transaction, the Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trading in   Vulcan shares as the deal is covered by its rules on backdoor listing.



“Said determination is anchored on the transaction involving a change in the controlling shareholder of Vulcan and the new business to be folded into the company upon completion of the transaction,” the PSE said.



Vulcan first expressed its interest to exit the mining industry in 2012.



It was the same year when the government, under the Aquino administration, issued Executive Order 79, which prohibits the grant of mineral agreements until a new legislation rationalizing existing revenue sharing schemes and mechanisms shall have taken effect.



In April, President Duterte issued EO 130, allowing the government to enter into new mineral agreements, subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MINING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers and businesses in the country are adopting a less upbeat outlook for the months ahead as the economy remains on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans &ndash; S&P
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans – S&P


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing sluggish revival in credit growth, rising non-performing loans, a marginal decline in credit costs,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks continued to trade higher yesterday as positive factors on the local front and abroad propelled investors to accumulate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s food and beverage retail sector is seen to grow by 10 percent this year, according to the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More users migrating to 5G network &ndash; Globe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More users migrating to 5G network – Globe


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
5G customers are on the rise on the back of continuing efforts to make the technology more available and accessible in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with