




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
How to protect bank clients from card scams
File photo shows two credit cards.
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
How to protect bank clients from card scams

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Scams are becoming increasingly “authentic” and “sophisticated.” But there are ways to spot and outsmart them.



BDO Unibank enumerates six useful tips to keep clients safe when making transactions using their debit and credit cards:



* Never share your one-time PIN (OTP), card/account/reference number, or three-digit CVV with anyone, even if the person calling tells you he or she is from the bank. Real bank representatives will never ask for any of these confidential information.



* Do not verify your account by clicking on a link sent via email or SMS. These links will redirect you to a website that imitates the bank’s official website. These fake websites are used to steal your information. BDO, for its part, will only send links to share information such as card promotions. When clients encounter suspicious emails, BDO’s advice is to send them to ReportPhish@bdo.com.ph.



* Only transact using BDO Digital Banking app or BDO Pay. If a client uses the web browser, just type online.bdo.com.ph on the address bar to access the BDO Digital Banking account. Remember that BDO will never ask clients to log in to their Digital Banking account through a link. ?



* If BDO monitors a suspicious transaction, the bank sends a transaction alert notification to its cardholder’s registered mobile number. Using its legitimate sender ID – BDO-Alert, the bank will provide the amount charged to the cardholder’s debit or credit card, and the merchant where the item was purchased. The cardholder will then be asked to verify the transaction via SMS. If the cardholder did not make the transaction, they are advised to call BDO Customer Contact Center Hotline at (02) 8631-8000 or message BDO Customer Care with a blue verified checkmark on Facebook Messenger.



* Before traveling abroad, BDO reminds clients to check their available credit card limit and inform the bank how long they will be away prior to their trip. Doing so will allow the bank to take note of their overseas transactions. However, for added protection, the bank may still send SMS alerts or make calls to verify purchases.



* Cardholders have the option to lock and unlock their debit and credit cards using BDO Digital Banking to manage their transactions. This function comes in handy if they misplace their cards. When suspicious transactions are detected however, the bank will temporarily lock a client’s card. To reactivate a locked card, clients may use either of these options: via BDO’s official website (click on “Cards,” “Credit Cards,” “Card Services,” then “Activation”) or through BDO Digital Banking mobile app (click on “More,” “Security Management,” then slide toggle button on card to be unlocked; wait for OTP and enter it to confirm). Cardholders can also text UB YES <reference number> to 225678 or call the hotline at (02) 8702 6888.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CREDIT CARD
                                                      SCAM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers and businesses in the country are adopting a less upbeat outlook for the months ahead as the economy remains on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans &ndash; S&P
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans – S&P


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing sluggish revival in credit growth, rising non-performing loans, a marginal decline in credit costs,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks continued to trade higher yesterday as positive factors on the local front and abroad propelled investors to accumulate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s food and beverage retail sector is seen to grow by 10 percent this year, according to the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More users migrating to 5G network &ndash; Globe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More users migrating to 5G network – Globe


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
5G customers are on the rise on the back of continuing efforts to make the technology more available and accessible in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with