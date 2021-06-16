Duterte urges Congress to pass economic, public service measures

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday urged lawmakers to pass economic and public service bills that are included in his administration's priority measures and called on agencies to work together to address the impact of the pandemic.

Duterte said among the measures that he hopes Congress would approve are the comprehensive tax reform program, the proposed retail trade liberalization, foreign investments, and public service acts.

"I hope that when both houses of Congress resume sessions this year, priority will be given to the remaining flagship programs of my administration. And these will include the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Service Act," the president said during the ceremonial signing of four laws in Malacañang.

"I ask Congress to act on these legislative measures so that they may be sent to my desk for signature at the earliest possible time," he added.

Duterte expressed hope that more agencies would cooperate as the government takes concrete steps to revive the economy and help the people recover from the effects of the pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, we need to follow the whole-of-nation approach in ensuring an inclusive and seamless response to the current challenges facing the nation," Duterte said.

"With the help of Congress, I am confident that we can pursue our legislative agenda and create an environment conducive for our people’s growth and our nation’s progress," he added.

Duterte on Wednesday reenacted the signing of Republic Act (RA) 11549, which lowered the minimum height requirement for applicants of the police, fire, jail and correction bureaus; RA 11544, which converted the municipality of Calaca in Batangas into a component city; RA 11545, or the law reappropriating the first legislative district of Caloocan City into two legislative districts; and RA 11546, or the law reappropriating Bulacan province into six legislative districts.

Duterte said the laws would open more opportunities for the people to serve in government and allow local governments to render more efficient and inclusive services.