




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
More job opportunities for women in digital economy
Women line up as they avail of free MRT ride at the MRT North Ave Station in Quezon City on March 8, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
More job opportunities for women in digital economy

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The digital economy is expected to produce more job opportunities for women if gender gaps are addressed.



In a webinar organized by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the online labor market has a huge potential to create jobs for women as this does not require many eligibility requirements unlike traditional offline employment.



“It provides alternative employment opportunities even to those with limited educational and professional experience,” DOLE Institute for Labor Studies executive director Ahmma Satumba said.



“The promise of flexibility and the option to work-from-home allow women to engage in paid work alongside family responsibilities,” she said.



Satumba said the digital economy could be a solution to lingering constraints to women’s participation in the paid labor market, especially as gender gap remains an issue in the sector.



The Philippines was one of the first countries in Asia to ratify several international conventions in support of women, enact gender-specific legislation, and formulate policies promoting gender equality.



The International Finance Corp. earlier said closing gender gaps would be key to ensuring that women can compete in the digital economy in a post-pandemic world.



In the Philippines, where women are already active participants but are largely concentrated in the microenterprise segment rather than in higher-earning businesses, closing the gender gap will require finding ways to increase women’s sales and their ability to compete on e-commerce platforms.



However, Satumba noted that the idea of promoting flexible platform work as a strategy to economically empower women has not been universally accepted.



She added that flexible work arrangements is one of the major challenges faced by platform workers because it is outside the purview of existing labor regulations and social protection systems.



“The flexibility afforded by independent platform work may not translate to positive gender outcomes since stability of earnings and better working conditions are prerequisites to women’s economic empowerment,” Satumba said.



Satumba emphasized that it is important to have the right policy mix to address decent work constraints while harnessing the potential of the platform economy in terms of creating pathways toward a better future of work for women.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ECONOMY
                                                      JOB
                                                      WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC sets P100 billion capex for 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC sets P100 billion capex for 2021


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate,  is pouring in roughly P100 billion in capital expenditures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Show some appreciation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a year and a half of the pandemic, our health workers feel abused and unappreciated by the Duterte administration. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL&rsquo;s Chapter 11 filing seen pushing through this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL’s Chapter 11 filing seen pushing through this month


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 Philippine Airlines  filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US may push through this month as negotiations with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP sees bank lending returning to growth path in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP sees bank lending returning to growth path in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bank lending would likely return to growth mode in the third quarter, with hopes pinned on further easing of pandemic restrictions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT preparing for heightened competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT preparing for heightened competition


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 Integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. is gearing up for heightened competition with the expected entry of more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC targets financing, lending firms in dirty money crackdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC targets financing, lending firms in dirty money crackdown


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission is mandating all financing and lending companies to submit a program aimed at preventing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales zoom over 4-fold in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales zoom over 4-fold in May


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vehicles sales accelerated over four-fold in May as the easing of quarantine restrictions in the metro, coupled with a comparatively...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Treasury awards P21 billion in T-bills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Treasury awards P21 billion in T-bills


                              

                                                                  By Czeriza Valencia  |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government upsized the award of short-dated securities in yesterday’s auction to P21 billion as strong demand pulled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Import delays loom due to port congestion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Import delays loom due to port congestion


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s import shipments toward the holiday season could face delays due to unprecedented demand and congestion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TV5 seen profitable by 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TV5 seen profitable by 2024


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
TV5 Network Inc. continues to make strides in its attempt to become profitable in the next few years, sustaining its growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with