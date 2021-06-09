




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Record exports, imports growth lifts foreign trade in April
External trade grew 107.5% year-on-year to $14.16 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Wednesday morning. It was better than 26.5% uptick in March and a turnaround from 54.8% contraction posted a year ago, data showed.
File

                     

                        

                           
Record exports, imports growth lifts foreign trade in April

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 11:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Despite a brief return to suffocating coronavirus lockdowns, trade continued its ascent in April on the back of record rise in both imports and exports, but the figures hardly reflect a convincing recovery.



External trade grew 107.5% year-on-year to $14.16 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Wednesday morning. It was better than 26.5% uptick in March and a turnaround from 54.8% contraction posted a year ago, data showed.



Broken down, exports surged at a 72.1% annualized rate to $5.71 billion, with the mainstay electronics sector expanding 62.6%. Imports jumped a bigger 140.9% on-year to $8.44 billion, marking their third straight month of growth after 21 consecutive quarters of decline. The growth figures were the highest in PSA’s data set that dates back to at least 1991.



As a result, the trade deficit narrowed to $2.73 billion month-on-month in April.



For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the stronger trade data was expected due to distortions from low base effects. This means that even a slight improvement would dramatically boost this year’s readings when compared on an annual basis because last year’s figures were so low when lockdowns choked foreign trade.



That said, the latest trade data unlikely indicate that some lost ground from last year has been regained, especially when Metro Manila and four nearby areas were placed again under stringent lockdowns from late March to mid-April following a deadly resurgence of coronavirus cases.



“April trade data suggests that lockdowns hindered both inbound and outbound shipments as well and we can expect a sustained pickup for both exports and imports in the near term as mobility curbs are relaxed,” Mapa explained in a commentary.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      TRADE DEFICIT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny Pangilinan quits as PLDT president, CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny Pangilinan quits as PLDT president, CEO


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has officially stepped down as president and chief executive of telco giant PLDT Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hearts and minds
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Any election is a battle for the hearts and minds of the voters. From recent elections here and abroad, it seems voters have made up their hearts and minds way before the candidates were officially declared.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank turns gloomier as Philippines' virus fight returns to square one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank turns gloomier as Philippines' virus fight returns to square one


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank slashed anew its growth forecast for the Philippines, as emerging signs of recovery seen in previous months...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN losses rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN losses rise


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Losses of ABS-CBN Corp. ballooned in 2020, and continued to do so in the first quarter as the denial of the company’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panlilio takes helm of PLDT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panlilio takes helm of PLDT


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT chairman and business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan has officially relinquished his position as PLDT president and chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bargain hunting lifts PSEi back to 6,800 level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bargain hunting lifts PSEi back to 6,800 level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks rallied back to the 6,800 level yesterday as trading maintained its upward bias throughout the session, lifted by bargain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Factory output posts huge rebound in April
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manufacturing activity recovered from a slump, posting a big hike in April as a majority of industry groups recorded gains, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Removing IPO requirement seen to lure more power investments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The scrapping of the public offering requirement for generating companies is seen to lure more investors into the power industry, particularly in the renewable energy space.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Empire East Pasig township enjoys robust sales
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Empire East Land Holdings Inc., the low to middle-income property firm of tycoon Andrew Tan, is enjoying strong residential sales in its 24-hectare Empire East Highland City in Pasig City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 G7 agreement on a global minimum corporate tax
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The G7 finance ministers of the most economically advanced countries met in London last weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with