Millennials emerging as new market for housing

MANILA, Philippines — The emergence of millennials – those in their mid-20s to late 30s – as a new market for housing has prompted property developers to realign their offerings to suit the preferences of these young professionals.

From being stereotyped as young adults that are constantly on the move, like to job-hop, and blow their savings on travel, gadgets and other trappings of the good life, recent studies suggest that millennials are now adapting well to the exigencies of the times. With restrictive quarantines and travel bans in place, go-getting millennials are putting their money where their smarts are—the thriving local property market.

Thus, leading real estate developer Bria Homes is taking advantage of its portfolio of high quality affordable house and lot units and condominiums to market as homes of choice for this generation of property seekers.

Bria Homes’ residential units have features designed to suit millennials’ lifestyles: layouts that optimize living spaces and easy access to essential establishments such as hospitals, government agencies, offices and workplaces, transport centers, and retail hubs. It has likewise been quick to respond to demand for optimized residential spaces that encourage flexible work arrangements.

All Bria communities are kept safe and secure by gated entrances and exits, 24/7 CCTV coverage, solar lighting at night, and perimeter fences. A competent property management staff sees to residents’ property-related needs and ensures everyone’s adherence to the current health and safety protocols. Bria’s 24/7 digital customer relations management is likewise on hand to assist homeowners.

To fulfill the millennials’ much-vaunted need for work-life balance, Bria communities across the country offer recreational facilities such as basketball courts, multi-purpose halls, and lush landscaped spaces for casual strolls.

To sustain the momentum, Bria Homes has come up with more options to meet millennials’ growing demand for affordable housing. For instance, Bria’s newest condominium brand, Astra Vertical Villages, is ideal for hardworking and ambitious millennials who wish to invest in properties. Located in vibrant suburban cities such as General Trias in Cavite, and Calamba in Laguna, Astra condominiums are bright alternatives to dreary residential tower blocks seen in big cities.

Featuring Bria trademarks such as stylish design, strategic location and modern amenities, units in Astra Vertical Villages come with a ‘starter pack’ price tag—perfect for aspirational young Filipinos with big dreams and busy schedules.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.