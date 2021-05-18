#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippine financial sector found moderately exposed to crimes
Corporate regulators see a “medium risk” of crime penetrating the financial sector based on an assessment of 304 players including investment houses, dealers and brokers that flagged suspected activities between January 2017 and December 2019.
BW Photo

Philippine financial sector found moderately exposed to crimes

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ financial industry is modestly susceptible to getting used for criminal activities, including money laundering and plunder, raising the specter for further defenses in the fast-growing sector.

Corporate regulators see a “medium risk” of crime penetrating the financial sector based on an assessment of 304 players including investment houses, dealers and brokers that flagged suspected activities between January 2017 and December 2019.

It was unclear what exactly is meant by the rating, which the report released Tuesday said corresponds to “41-60%” in numerical terms. Whether that represents the scale of potential risk or the number of players vulnerable to attacks is also less clear. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which conducted the study, has yet to reply on queries as of this posting.

That said, the report encompasses a wide range of criminal activities predicated to money laundering and terrorist financing. That means that even if, as the report indicated, there is “extremely low or nil” chance of terrorism money going through the financial markets, related crimes like graft and plunder are more proliferating.

Out of 774 suspected deals reported to dirty money watchers during the survey period, 38 worth P25.03 million were found connected to plunder, while 19 worth P8.37 million were seen related to graft. Despite the Duterte administration’s drugs war, the SEC also saw seven but “rising” cases of drug trafficking worth P39,520, while five cases of fraud worth P11.64 million were also reported.

There are also much larger threats coming from money laundering. Ninety percent of the dubious reports filed with the government, involving P7.96 billion in funds, were for suspected money laundering. The report did not indicate whether suspicions were eventually confirmed through probes, but it did say that amounts were tagged for being too big for a given business, deviated from usual transactions or simply just a blatant effort to conceal it altogether.

Part of the challenge facing regulators in stopping these crimes emanate from the diversification of fund sources and complexity of their flows. Authorities appear to be shorthanded in monitoring where funds go especially since as the financial markets grow, larger amounts of liquidity get transacted by the day.

This is especially true as investment houses and underwriters handling large sums of money are seen with slightly higher than average risk of getting exposed to money laundering. Government securities dealers, in contrast, have lower risks. 

“The cheap availability of internet access, increasing functionality of mobile phones and technological advancements that speed up transactions…have provided criminals with tools to escape detection or to hide the proceeds of their illegal activities,” SEC said.

While still appearing at manageable level, the consequences of failing to stop financial crime can be severe. At the very personal level, customers run the risk of losing cash in their accounts or portfolios. Falling prey to fraud also may hurt one’s reputation and integrity. 

As a contingency, regulators want more regular reports from participating players as well as tighter on-site and off-site monitoring of transactions.

“Consequences for the securities sector broadly include a diminished level of market integrity leading to a general loss in public trust and confidence on the securities sector, as well as an adverse impact on earnings and revenue across the sector,” the report added.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING ACT AND THE COUNTER-TERRORISM FINANCING ACT SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OFW remittances post strong growth
OFW remittances post strong growth
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Remittances sent home by overseas Filipino workers recorded a strong growth for the second straight month in March amid the...
Business
fbfb
A walk to digitalization: BIR’s DX roadmap
By Erika Mae M. Malabana | May 18, 2021 - 12:00am
“Ignorance is bliss, ‘tis folly to be wise.” So says Thomas Gray. However, this is hardly ever the case taxwise: in the matter of taxes, the more knowledge one has, the more equipped is that person...
Business
fbfb
Robinsons joins REIT bandwagon
By Iris Gonzales | May 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The Gokongwei Group has joined the real estate investment trust bandwagon.
Business
fbfb
As COVID rages, ASF is another wake up call
By Rey Gamboa | May 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The two-day 2021 National Food Security Summit, which would distill discussions that have taken place in the past couple of months at regional levels, begins today with over 1,000 participants meeting virtually,...
Business
fbfb
CPG earnings fall 30% to P204.6 million
By Elijah Felice Rosales | May 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Earnings of Century Properties Group fell 30 percent in the first quarter as sales and rentals thinned and construction activities slowed due to quarantine restrictions.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Maynilad reaches new deal with gov't, ending water row
Maynilad reaches new deal with gov't, ending water row
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 24 minutes ago
In March, Ayala-led Manila Water Company Inc. also signed a new deal with the government.
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon posts lower earnings in first quarter
DoubleDragon posts lower earnings in first quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp. posted lower bottom-line in the first quarter, as pandemic restrictions continue to hurt the...
Business
fbfb
Filipino meat lovers seen to dump more rice for pork by 2025
Filipino meat lovers seen to dump more rice for pork by 2025
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Meat products are expected to corner a bigger chunk of Filipinos’ food budget as families see incomes rise.
Business
fbfb
Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 1.3%, hit by virus restrictions
Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 1.3%, hit by virus restrictions
7 hours ago
Japan's economy contracted 1.3 percent in the three months to March after the government reimposed virus restrictions in major...
Business
fbfb
Stocks finish higher on late bargain hunting
Stocks finish higher on late bargain hunting
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Late buying again saved the day for the local stock market, with the main indexes notching gains yesterday to start the week...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with