German firms seek Philippine partners for RE projects

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Eight German firms are looking to partner with local companies to tap opportunities in renewable energy.

In a statement, the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) said the firms in the business mission – 21st Century Clean Energy, BAE Batterien, DHYBRID Power Systems, Ferntech, iQron, KRAFTWERK Renewable Power Solutions, TESVOLT and Wollny Consulting – are exploring potential partnerships with local companies in the field of renewable energy.

Several German companies recognize the potential and are currently active in the renewable energy field in the Philippines.

GPCCI said the German firms looking to establish local partnerships can offer unique solutions for off-grid areas utilizing photovoltaic-hybrid and energy storage systems.

GPCCI organized an online conference last Tuesday to serve as a platform for exchange between the German firms, those from the Philippines, and government representatives to share project opportunities and best practices.

“This conference shows the enormous potential for business cooperation between German and Philippine companies in the field of renewable energy. More than 80 B2B (business-to-business) meetings were arranged during this business mission,” GPCCI president Stefan Schmitz said.

Renewable Energy Management Bureau director Mylene Capongcol said solar and other renewable energy options are attractive and being encouraged given the Department of Energy’s renewable energy policies.

“Fossil fuel in off-grid areas is not sustainable – operationally, economically, and environmentally. We need a paradigm shift towards self-sufficiency and a cleaner environment,” she said.

The business mission was organized under the German Energy Solutions Initiative, an export program being implemented by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to help German small and medium enterprises expand their reach in the global market.

GPCCI, which groups German businesses in the Philippines, has around 300 members.

It provides support to German companies looking to enter and expand in the country.

