#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
BPI eyes Citiâ€™s retail business
Newly installed BPI president and chief executive officer Jose Teodoro Limcaoco said in a virtual press briefing that the Philippines is the star of the Citibank retail network globally.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao, file

BPI eyes Citi’s retail business

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has expressed interest in the retail banking business of Citigroup Inc., a move that would double its consumer banking business.

Newly installed BPI president and chief executive officer Jose Teodoro Limcaoco said in a virtual press briefing that the Philippines is the star of the Citibank retail network globally.

“People have reached out to us to tell us what the plans are for the Philippines. It’s quite public knowledge that they will exit and that they will try to sell the business. We have told them that as soon as there is any information, to send us the information and we will take a look at it,” Limcaoco said.

The New York-based bank giant announced last week it was exiting the retail banking landscape in the Philippines and 12 other markets in Asia as well as the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region as it decided to focus its global consumer bank presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and London.

“We have always been admirers of the Citibank retail business. It is an excellent franchise,” Limcaoco said.

He noted that the customer profile in the retail banking side of Citi and BPI is “very similar.”

“People go to Citi because of the name and the trust that they have in the institution. I think that is our biggest advantage also, that BPI clearly has the best name in the Philippines. So it’s very complementary,” Limcaoco said.

Jojo Ocampo, executive vice president and head of the mass retail segment at BPI, said the 170-year-old bank is very much interested in the retail banking portfolio of Citi in the Philippines.

“We like the Citibank portfolio a lot.  We like the quality of their portfolio, we like the talent, and we like the technology,” Ocampo said.

“On a combined basis, if you put BPI and Citibank portfolio, we will almost double the BPI business. So yes, we’re very keen on looking at the Citibank business,” he said.

The American banking giant is keeping its wholesale banking operations as part of the strategic refocus. Citi Philippines’ Institutional Clients Group is a recognized leader in arranging and providing financial services for the public sector, top-tier Filipino corporates, multinationals, and financial institutions operating in the country.

BPI’s stockholders approved the planned merger between BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank Inc. during their virtual meeting yesterday. Also approved was the planned hike in capitalization to P50.6 billion.

BPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale
Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 14 hours ago
The Philippine government successfully raised €2.1 billion in new debt.
Business
fbfb
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Outgoing Bank of the Philippine Islands president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing is looking forward to spending...
Business
fbfb
Energy officials downplay Luzon power outage fears as demand has yet to peak
Energy officials downplay Luzon power outage fears as demand has yet to peak
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The energy department sought to downplay power outage concerns in Luzon, saying that demand has yet to peak even as the dry...
Business
fbfb
State bonds to stay most appealing, but equities worth a second look
State bonds to stay most appealing, but equities worth a second look
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
“ROPs will continue to mildly attract investors in search of better returns amidst stable currencies...,” FMIC...
Business
fbfb
Complaints grow in China against Tesla autos
Complaints grow in China against Tesla autos
13 hours ago
Electric carmaker Tesla is facing a backlash in China just as local competitors seek to challenge the US-based company's share...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Lockdowns to impede recovery in H1
Lockdowns to impede recovery in H1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The reimposition of stricter mobility restrictions in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces or NCR Plus amid...
Business
fbfb
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines &mdash; think tank
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines — think tank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
A global think tank expects the Philippines to suffer the most from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific as its continued failure...
Business
fbfb
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks closed lower for a second day yesterday, bucking the uptrend in most Asian markets, as pandemic and economic worries...
Business
fbfb
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The country’s raw sugar output is seen to stay flat in the coming crop year as low productivity remains an issue amid...
Business
fbfb
Government raises $2.53 billion from euro bond sale
Government raises $2.53 billion from euro bond sale
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The government has raised $2.53 billion (2.1 billion euro) from the successful issuance of euro-denominated bonds in three...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with