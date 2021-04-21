#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March
In a statement yesterday, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. said total sales in March went up 95 percent to 5,193 units from 2,663 units in the same month a year ago.
AFP/Pornchai Kittiwongsakul

Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sales of vehicle importers nearly doubled in March, with all segments posting year-on-year growth, although this was mainly due to a low base effect as a lockdown was first imposed by the government in the same month last year.

In a statement yesterday, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. (AVID) said total sales in March went up 95 percent to 5,193 units from 2,663 units in the same month a year ago.

Passenger car (PC) sales rose 34 percent to 1,372 units from the previous year’s 1,026 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged 125 percent to 3,676 units from 1,631 units last year.

For CVs, the group sold 145 units, well-above the six units sold in the same month a year ago.

The government’s move to impose a lockdown starting in March last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic limited movement and affected demand for vehicles.

On a month-on-month basis, AVID’s total sales in March were down by four percent from 5,401 units sold in February,

For the first quarter, AVID’s total vehicle sales grew nine percent to 15,857 units from 14,554 units the previous year.

AVID’s PC sales declined seven percent to 4,241 units in the first three months from 4,567 units in the same period last year.

“The slow uptick of PC is a result of continued low consumer confidence,” AVID president Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

LCV sales, meanwhile, climbed 13 percent to 11,198 units as of end-March from 9,895 units a year ago.

CV sales jumped 354 percent to 418 units in the first quarter from 92 units in the previous year.

Agudo said the LCV and CV segments are driving the growth of the industry.

“We see these two segments as our industry’s lifesavers as they lend indispensable support to the country’s revitalized infrastructure development programs,” she said.

VEHICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Organizers are not obliged to give out their personal information, a lawyer said.
Business
fbfb
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Corporate regulators cleared the planned stock market debut of food manufacturer Monde Nissin Corp., paving the way for...
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
1 day ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
Latest
MSBs have high risk exposure to money laundering
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Money service businesses, including remittance agents, foreign exchange dealers, electronic money issuers and pawnshops, have medium high risk exposure to money laundering and terrorism financing as suspicious transactions...
Business
fbfb
Government eyes more Minahang Bayan areas
By Catherine Talavera | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The government plans to declare at least seven new Minahang Bayan sites this year, an official of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said.
Business
fbfb
Business as usual for Citi
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
New York-based Citigroup Inc. said it is business as usual for the American banking giant in the Philippines amid its departure from the consumer banking space in 13 markets in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Afr...
Business
fbfb
Philippines poised for more green bond issuance
By Louise Maureen Simeon | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is seen growing its green bond issuance over the next few years as most countries in the Asia Pacific region will integrate this into their recovery in a post-pandemic world.
Business
fbfb
Time out and a reset
By Boo Chanco | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
In the middle of the pandemic last year, doctors called for a time out because they were exhausted and frustrated with the fast-rising number of cases amid a floundering government response.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with