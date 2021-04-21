Business as usual for Citi

MANILA, Philippines — New York-based Citigroup Inc. said it is business as usual for the American banking giant in the Philippines amid its departure from the consumer banking space in 13 markets in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Manoj Varma, consumer business head at Citi Philippines, said the bank’s consumer business operations and offices would continue to operate normally with the same dedication and passion to serve and support clients.

“We would like to convey to all credit card, bank account holders and our customers in investments and loans, that all our existing products and services will continue normally and there will be no change in our high level of service,” Varma said.

Varma pointed out all branches, ATMs, call centers and offices would continue to operate.

“Customers can continue to conduct transactions or service inquiries through the Citi Mobile® App, Citibank Online and Citiphone. This will remain the case until we notify customers of any changes,” Varma said.

The American banking giant is keeping its wholesale banking operations as part of the strategic refocus. Citi Philippines’ Institutional Clients Group is a recognized leader in arranging and providing financial services for the public sector, top-tier Filipino corporates, multinationals, and financial institutions operating in the country.

Its global consumer banking business includes full-service Citibank branches, offering retail loans and deposits, consumer branch services, and lifestyle convenience products and services such as credit cards and the Citigold Wealth Management banking.

Citicorp Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Philippines Inc. serves the financial needs of the country’s mass affluent consumers with a full range of investments and insurance products and services.

In Asia-Pacific, the Philippines serves as a regional hub, offering diverse value-added services through Citigroup Business Process Solutions and Citibank Regional Operating Headquarters that operates Citi Shared Services Asia, Citi Technology Infrastructure, Citi Learning; Asia Pacific Analytics Center, Asia Pacific Credit Risk Management Services, as well as Centers of Excellence.