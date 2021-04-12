#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
FDIs gain early in 2021 as foreign firms borrow from their HQs
FDI posted a net inflow of $961 million in January, up 41.5% year-on-year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday.
File Photo

FDIs gain early in 2021 as foreign firms borrow from their HQs

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — With new investors still holding back, foreign firms securing funds from their headquarters early in the year provided the single bump on foreign direct investments (FDI) in January. 

FDI registered a net inflow of $961 million in January, up 41.5% year-on-year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday. A net inflow means more job-generating foreign capital entered the country than those that left. 

While headline figures depicted some rebound, the recovery itself appeared shallow. Broken down, central bank data showed debt placements, which represent local offices of foreign firms borrowing from their mother companies’ abroad, were the lone FDI driver, more than doubling year-on-year to $535 million. 

These debts, in turn, are believed to be used by local offices to fund their operations and expansion here, although whether these do materialize cannot be confirmed.

Apart from them, new investors measured through equity investments dipped 1.4% on-year, as well as those foreign companies already with presence here that opted to reinvest their earnings by 9.2%, possibly because of lackluster operations last year. Despite this, the BSP still characterized the overall growth as a result of “investor’s optimism.”

FDI is one of the wanted type of hard investments due to their long-term nature that generate jobs and livelihood. They are also difficult to pull out, but since peaking in 2017, this type of inflows have been on a consistent decline, a drop exacerbated by the pandemic crisis that pulled them down to a 5-year low of $6.5 billion.

BSP is hoping for a turnaround to $7.8 billion this year, albeit still at a slower pace and below pre-pandemic levels of $8.7 billion in 2019. By 2022, FDI net inflows are projected to hit $8.8 billion.

Sought for comment, economists were nonetheless reading the January bounce as indicator that recovery may very well be underway. For one, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the debt-driven rally may be considered a “first step” toward the entry of more sustainable FDI. 

He however warned: “Despite the decent pickup in FDI, we also highlight that so-called fresh FDI and reinvested earnings from local operations remain in the red, which may be an indicator that firms are not calling for additional investments into their local operations nor are they plowing back earnings to the Philippine company,” Mapa said.

“We do hope that this trend can reverse,” he added.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., meanwhile said the recent signing of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act may serve as fresh wind for FDI going forward. CREATE, enacted last month, cuts corporate taxes, among others, with an aim to hand company savings that they can use for investments and hiring. 

BSP data showed majority of fresh FDIs in January came from Singapore, Japan and the Netherlands and were invested mostly in manufacturing and financial and insurance sectors.

For Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, local vaccinations, which have been going very slow, will dictate FDI recovery. “An economy with a healthy and resilient population is an attractive economy for more foreign capital,” Asuncion said in a text message.

FDI FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Build health infrastructure
By Boo Chanco | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The one major fault of our health system that COVID made deathly obvious is the inadequacy of our health infrastructure. We saw it in Metro Manila, where COVID patients have died in hospital driveways or tents because...
Business
fbfb
CREATE
By Wilson Sy | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Many countries around the world, including the Philippines, reverted back to lockdowns in order to arrest a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Business
fbfb
Lorena’s oil
By Iris Gonzales | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
This is a story about a little girl and it begins in the arms of her mother, three days after she was born.
Business
fbfb
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Petron Corp. has reacquired the Treats convenience store chain from the San Miguel Food Group to enhance synergy with the...
Business
fbfb
Philippines at risk of inclusion in FATF’s grey list
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is in danger of being included anew in the grey list of Paris-based dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force if it fails to enact the amendments to the country’s bank secrecy laws, according...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Union drive at Amazon warehouse fails after bitter campaign
Union drive at Amazon warehouse fails after bitter campaign
By Glenn Chapman | 3 hours ago
A contentious unionization drive at an Amazon warehouse in the southern US state of Alabama failed Friday as a vote count...
Business
fbfb
Optimism wanes on Philippine recovery
Optimism wanes on Philippine recovery
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The country’s road to economic recovery is now getting less and less bright amid the sustained surge in COVID-19 cases,...
Business
fbfb
Market to remain cautious
Market to remain cautious
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The local stock market will continue to trade with caution as the COVID-19 situation in the country remains precarious, according...
Business
fbfb
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
13 hours ago
The peso may weaken further over the next two years on the back of weak domestic growth, as well as the rising US Treasury...
Business
fbfb
Higher pork, chicken imports seen this year
Higher pork, chicken imports seen this year
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to double the volume of pork imports from the global market this year amid a shortfall in supply...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with