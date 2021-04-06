FFF proposes farmers’ advisory council for coco levy trust fund

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) is proposing the creation of a farmers advisory council to give small coconut farmers wider participation in the management of the coco levy trust fund.

Under the Coco Levy Trust Fund Act or Republic Act 11524, only the Departments of Finance, Budget and Management and Justice have a say on how the P100 billion Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) will be managed and use.

“Coconut farmers paid the coconut levies. They have the moral and legal right to be consulted on the fate of these corporations and other assets that are supposed to benefit them directly,” FFF secretary-general Dioscoro Granada said.

Garanada identified the United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) and the Coconut Industry Investment Fund – Oil Mills Group (CIIF-OMG), among others, as the assets to be disposed under the law.

He also sought clarification on who will approve the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) governing the work of the trust fund management committee.

“Under the law, the President shall approve the coconut farmers and industry development plan to be prepared by the PCA (Philippine Coconut Authority), in consultation with coconut farmers’ organizations and other coconut industry stakeholders. Shouldn’t he also approve the IRR drafted by the trust fund committee which handles the assets privatization and funding for the road map?” Granada said.

FFF also urged the government to ensure the selection of the three small coconut farmers’ representatives to the PCA board.

“While there is no designated timeline on the designation of farmer representatives as approved by the President, the PCA hopes to have the three farmer representatives on the PCA board the soonest time possible,” the PCA said.

Farmer representatives must be Filipino citizens registered with the DA-PCA’s National Coconut Farmers Registry System (NCFRS); own not more than five hectares of land in the last 10 years; have considerable experience and reputable track record in promoting coconut farmers’ interest and welfare; and is nominated by coconut farmer organizations or cooperatives that are active for the past three years in farmer organization or community enterprise development.

“We have already forwarded the copy of the proposed nomination and selection process to our farmer groups through our regional and provincial offices. The DA-PCA is committed to ensuring the active participation of coconut farmers and farmer groups in the proposed nomination and selection process to obtain firsthand their comments, recommendations, and hopefully, approval,” PCA administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. said.