Cusi: Energy plans need recalibration
“Energy is vital to support the country’s economic recovery and development especially during this time of the pandemic,” Cusi told the Department of Energy executives and other attendees of the two-day workshop on updating the short-term outlook and other energy policy-related studies held earlier this week.
STAR/File

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s energy plans need to be recalibrated to ensure the sector continues to be responsive and effective in the country’s quest for sustained energy security, according to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

“Energy is vital to support the country’s economic recovery and development especially during this time of the pandemic,” Cusi told the Department of Energy (DOE) executives and other attendees of the two-day workshop on updating the short-term outlook and other energy policy-related studies held earlier this week.

“With emerging trends and challenges, we need to recalibrate our plans to bounce-back faster and to continue to bring accessible, reliable and affordable energy services,” he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the energy sector as with other sectors faced many challenges that necessitated adjustments to ensure continuity of energy services.

“Despite quarantine restrictions and the recent calamities we faced, we were able to implement the landmark energy laws and issue the necessary policies on energy efficiency, renewable energy, the promotion of indigenous resources and the coal moratorium,” he said.

The DOE declared a moratorium on endorsements for greenfield coal power plants.

Cusi said a recent assessment of the country’s energy requirements showed the need for the country to shift to a more flexible power supply mix.

He said this would help build a more sustainable power system that would be resilient in the face of structural changes in demand and would be flexible enough to accommodate the entry of new, cleaner, and indigenous technological innovations.

