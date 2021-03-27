#VACCINEWATCHPH
Top lotto service providers join forces to bid for PCSO’s P6.5 billion custom project

(The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the top lotto service providers in the country are joining forces to bid for a special lottery project of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Philippine Gaming Management Corp. (PGMC), International Lottery and Totalizator Systems Inc. (ILTS) and Pacific Online Systems Corp. (POSC) recently  entered into a joint venture to submit a singular bid for the PCSO’s Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) Contract 2021-01, also known as the 2021PLS Project.

Based on the bid notice posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System or PhilGEPS website, the project involves the five-year lease of the PCSO’s customized lotto system at a total cost of P6.5 billion.

PMGC, ILTS and POSC have been working or have worked with PCSO in the past as each of them has already won lease contracts before. However, this will be the first time that all three will be entering into a joint venture and submitting a singular bid.

