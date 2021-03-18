#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
industries
An old Boeing 737 reused as a restaurant name Air Summit Gourmet at Barangay Dapdap in Tayabas, Quezon. Photos taken on March 11, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Key sectors moderate revenue bleed as curbs ease

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Key industries continued to suffer dismal earnings in the final quarter of 2020 versus a year ago, despite holiday demand supposedly pumping them up, but the bleeding was more moderated as the economy restarted.

The gross revenue index, a measure of revenue performance of select sectors, declined 12.4% year-on-year to close 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Thursday. The drop was softer than the annual 13.1% decline in preceding 3 months.

It was a result expected by Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, more so because businesses’ earnings tend to track gross domestic product (GDP) that last year fell by a historic 9.5%.

Yet on a quarterly basis, GDP did gain some ground, tempering losses to just 8.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, and therefore benefiting enterprises. “With the economy stuck in low gear, we can expect GRI and GDP to experience only modest gains after favorable base effects fade,” Mapa said in an email.

Lower revenues mean less appetite for firms to hire. In the same report, total employment index, which gauges job generation, sank 10.3% year-on-year as of December. Its counterpart that measures compensation likewise slid 8.7% from year-ago. 

Indeed, that enterprises were ending up in the red should be no surprise. After all, a sluggish loosening of coronavirus restrictions that started June has severely dampened business confidence. Consumers also preferred to stay indoors for most of the time, while this year's tightening of prohibitions anew in the capital region does not bode well for future activity.

The revenue drop was across-the-board on an annual basis, but the scale of damage varied. The largest year-on-year decline came from “other services” where the sub-index shrank 32.1% after Filipinos cut back on non-essential spending. 

Existing mobility curbs hurt transport, leading to a 29.6% on-year decrease in revenues. Weak power demand dragged down electricity, gas and water industry by 10.9% from last year. 

But quarter-on-quarter, six sectors showed signs of improvement, boosting optimism they are slowly adopting to pandemic uncertainties. The biggest quarterly gain of 22.3% came from property, where developers most likely resumed getting amortization payments after state-imposed moratoriums were dismantled.

Buoyed by last-minute imports to meet holiday demand, revenue index for trade went up 15.5% from previous quarter. Christmas also propelled spending on “other services” by 8.16%. Transport by 3.3%, and power and water utilities by 1.5%. 

Mapa is hopeful more firms’ balance sheets would soon find themselves back in black, no matter how shallow. “We may start to see some gains in GRI by 2Q but we caution just like in GDP, these headline grabbing growth prints will be more due to mathematics rather than a true economic rebound or recovery,” he explained.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL gets more funds
By Iris Gonzales | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, is holding up, thanks to $60 million in fresh financing from its chairman, taipan Lucio “Kapitan” Tan, belt-tightening measures accepted by employees,...
Business
fbfb
Sitting ducks in a pandemic
By Rey Gamboa | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The way this pandemic is headed for the Philippines, with case numbers spiking by the hundreds in recent days and Filipinos desperately needing to get back to work, it feels very much like being a sitting duck left...
Business
fbfb
Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19
Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Coalition of People's Right to Health said the “covidization” of healthcare amid the pandemic has sidelined...
Business
fbfb
Airline losses hit P65 billion in 2020
Airline losses hit P65 billion in 2020
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Local airlines have been left to survive on their own amid the onslaught of the pandemic, with combined losses reaching P65...
Business
fbfb
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Board of Investments has approved the P356-million project of TRINX Bicycle Sport Technology Corp. for the production...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Palawan&rsquo;s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
Palawan’s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
By Rosette Adel | 13 minutes ago
One of the luxury beach resorts in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday announced that it would no longer continue opera...
Business
fbfb
Influx of Filipino migrant workers coming home tapers
Influx of Filipino migrant workers coming home tapers
By Ramon Royandoyan | 20 minutes ago
Starting January, there was a noticeable decrease in Filipino workers abroad getting repatriated.
Business
fbfb
Philippines' dollar surplus seen to narrow for good reasons
Philippines' dollar surplus seen to narrow for good reasons
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
“Philippines 2021 external position looking up. Both exports and imports growth improving,” BSP Governor Benjamin...
Business
fbfb
Trade chief Lopez, who advocates reopening, gets COVID-19 again
Trade chief Lopez, who advocates reopening, gets COVID-19 again
7 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez confirmed Thursday he contracted the coronavirus twice.
Business
fbfb
Fed more upbeat on US economy but will keep stimulus in place
Fed more upbeat on US economy but will keep stimulus in place
8 hours ago
US central bankers are much more optimistic about the outlook for the American economy, as trillions of dollars in stimulus...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with