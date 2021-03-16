#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippines limits passenger arrivals from abroad to NAIA
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Philippines limits passenger arrivals from abroad to NAIA

(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 6:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will cap the number of passengers from international flights who can disembark in Manila’s main gateway starting Thursday for a month.

In an advisory on Tuesday, aviation regulators announced a limit of 1,500 a day for passengers coming from abroad to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City. The limit does not discriminate based on nationality, and will apply both for Filipinos and foreigners.

The cap will be in effect from March 18 to April 18. “Airlines operating in NAIA that will exceed the allowed capacity will be meted with the appropriate penalty,” the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said.

CAB did not provide reasons for the cap, which came interestingly after a slew of new restrictions announced by various agencies to avert a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila. Apart from the passenger cap at NAIA, curfews, localized lockdowns and checkpoints were reinforced, while minors were again prohibited out in the National Capital Region.

On Tuesday, 4,437 new coronavirus cases were recorded nationwide. A breakdown of this data by region is yet to be uploaded, although over the past few days, NCR has accounted for the bulk of cases.

For the heavily-battered travel sector, the new rule marked the first tightening in protocols since a series of easing that started in October with Philippines’ reopening of skies. 

In response to the new directive, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it stands ready to comply, although all flights for March 18 will go on as scheduled. Succeeding flights in the next days and weeks will be covered by the limit and most likely see cancellations.

“We will be announcing in due course any flight cancellations on other days for the rest of the period,” PAL said in a statement. Other carriers have yet to comment or issue new guidelines. 

Strictly speaking, Metro Manila is under a looser general community quarantine for March, under which 50% to 75% of most businesses are allowed to operate, travel between localities are allowed and most recently, should go unhampered, while tourism is permitted, following health protocols. — Xave Gregorio

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Among those still anxious to leave their homes, it's the youth the government is counting on for recovery. And most likely...
Business
fbfb
Stock market collapses on lockdown
Stock market collapses on lockdown
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The stock market collapsed yesterday as investors, spooked by new lockdowns on the first anniversary of last year’s...
Business
fbfb
MPIC eyes return to real estate
By Iris Gonzales | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is in talks with the Tiu family’s Discovery World Corp. for a possible return to the real estate industry.
Business
fbfb
Merger of BPI units may cut asset base of thrift bank sector
Merger of BPI units may cut asset base of thrift bank sector
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The asset base of the country’s thrift banking industry may contract by as much as five percent amid the impending consolidation...
Business
fbfb
Philippines economic outlook worsens
Philippines economic outlook worsens
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases, which has prompted the government to impose localized lockdowns anew to contain the spread of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
OFW remittances decline 1.7% to $2.89 billion in January
OFW remittances decline 1.7% to $2.89 billion in January
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Remittances contracted for the second straight month in January, declining by 1.7 percent as more overseas Filipino workers...
Business
fbfb
ADB plans to lend $3.5 billion to Philippines this year
ADB plans to lend $3.5 billion to Philippines this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
Manila-based Asian Development Bank is planning to lend $3.5 billion or about P168.65 billion to the Philippines this year...
Business
fbfb
Globe, AVIA team up to fight digital piracy
Globe, AVIA team up to fight digital piracy
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. and the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) are joining forces to push for legislation against digital...
Business
fbfb
PAL celebrates 80th anniversary
PAL celebrates 80th anniversary
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Philippine Airlines is here to stay amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic, according to its president and COO...
Business
fbfb
Retailers want retention of minimum investment requirement
By Louella Desiderio | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Retailers Association is pushing to keep the minimum required investment per store for foreign retailers to allow small Filipino entrepreneurs to compete.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with