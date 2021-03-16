Metro Manila to ban minors from going out again as COVID-19 cases spike
MANILA, Philippines — Minors in Metro Manila would again be banned from going out of their homes for two weeks beginning Wednesday, in a move to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the face of a spike in cases feared to overwhelm the healthcare system.
The Metro Manila Development Authority announced this Tuesday, saying that the Metro Manila Council, which is composed of the MMDA and mayors in the capital region, is drafting a resolution prohibiting those aged 17 and below from going outdoors.
“We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases,” MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said. “The metro mayors and MMDA are regularly monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and we will implement calibration and changes on our directives depending on the figures that we have.”
Metro Manila mayors earlier allowed minors aged 15 to 17 to go out of their homes upon the prodding of the national government, which pushed to ease coronavirus restrictions in a bid to restart economic activity stalled by the pandemic.
But now faced with a spike in cases that reached a seven-month high on Monday, local governments, particularly in Metro Manila where most of the new cases have sprouted, have scrambled to reimpose restrictions that had been lifted earlier, including lockdowns, curfews and liquor bans.
This approach has gotten the backing of Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, who previously pushed for looser restrictions, and called the latest moves to tighten prohibitions a “good balance” between fighting a new surge and new coronavirus variants as well as permitting existing economic activities to carry on.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also directed local governments and the Philippine National Police to implement a “crackdown on quarantine violators” and intensify enforcement of minimum health standards in all barangays.
It also ordered the coronavirus task force’s implementing arm, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield which includes the national police and the military, to increase police deployment and strictly enforce minimum public health standards in Pasay, Malabon, Navotas, Cebu City and Cebu province, which have registered a spike in cases. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Franco Luna and Ian Nicolas Cigaral
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Minors in Metro Manila, particularly 15 to 17 years old, will be banned anew from going outdoors for two weeks starting March 17.
Only persons aged 18 to 65 are allowed to go outside their homes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.
"We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases. We encourage everyone to strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols, and be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members, as there have been reports of transmission among family members," MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto will undergo quarantine after his driver "Kuya Vener" passed away due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook Live on Monday morning, Sotto says he was a close contact of his driver but he is following health protocols.
"Don't worry. I am okay, I don't have symptoms," Sotto says in Filipino.
The main office of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for disinfection.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says the building will undergo a "thorough sanitation and disinfection" following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.
The transacting public are advised to conduct businesses at other Immigration offices in the capital region, such as the SM North satellite office, SM Aura satellite office and others.
MRT-3 management says a cleaning crew caught on video "hastily disinfecting one of our trains" is facing disciplinary action for the breach in protocol.
"We have sternly reminded members of our cleaning and disinfection staff that while there is a need to disinfect all train coaches at speed, the process of disinfection must be focused and done with care," it says in a statement.
"The safety and health of MRT-3 passengers will always be our top concerns as we all adjust to meet the requirements of the new normal."
The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommends uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila as cities in the capital region have varying curfews.
According to a report from GMA's "24 Oras," the DILG will recommend a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire Metro Manila.
