Emperador income rises to record P18 billion

(The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Emperador Inc., the world’s largest brandy company, earned 18 percent more to a record P18 billion last year  on the back of sustained growth in revenues amounting to P52.6 billion.

In a statement, the liquor unit of tycoon Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group said its international footprint and iconic brand portfolio enabled it to navigate through the challenges of 2020.

“While certain aspects of the business have been affected by the impact of COVID-19, particularly on-trade and global travel retail resulting from lockdowns and dry law implementation, these have been offset by increased sales in off-trade and e-commerce. While not totally impervious to the adverse effects of the conditions, Emperador’s global business adapted well to new consumption trends,” the company said.

Emperador’s international business in 2020 remains strong across all geographies. Its whisky and brandy businesses continued its growth trajectory in UK, Asia, Europe, US, Netherlands, Sweden and Russia amid the challenges.

“The resilience of the company shows the strength of our business coupled with the strength of our whisky and brandy portfolio across the globe resulting in stability and growth amid the challenges. The company also took the opportunity to streamline efficiencies to enable the company to be nimble and effective in the markets. 2020 has set a new path and platform for our future growth,” Emperador president Winston Co said.

Publicly listed Emperador owns the multi-awarded Fundador Spanish Brandy de Jerez and the Whyte and Mackay Group, the world’s fifth largest Scotch whisky producer which was recently touted as the Distiller of the Year at the Icons of Whisky Scotland 2021. Emperador brandy and whisky brands are available in more than 100 countries.

