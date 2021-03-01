#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Philippines. So does reopening its economy
People wear face masks and face shields while passing through UN Avenue in Manila City on August 15, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman

COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Philippines. So does reopening its economy

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines finally launched coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, the government wasted no time to reopen industries hobbled by quarantines— even without formally loosening lockdowns themselves. 

While officially Metro Manila and eight other areas remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) this month, cinemas, arcades, and libraries may begin accepting guests in these areas starting March 5 under a new trade department circular issued on the same day inoculations arrived from China, but uploaded to the agency's website only on Monday.

Museums, tourist attractions, cultural centers as well as conference halls may also accept patrons by Friday, subject to different capacity limitations as well as health protocols, Memorandum Circular 21-08 stated. 

It was the first sign of the Philippines' unwavering effort to revitalize a fledgling recovery by permitting more enterprises to go about their business, even if that means some people conjugating in unventilated areas, and highly prone to coronavirus contagion. 

In a Viber message, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez justified the relaxation despite original opposition from some cities and municipalities. “That’s why (it’s) gradual. And subject to additional guidelines,” Lopez said. 

“Depending on the situation in their areas, they may allow but lower capacity,” he explained.

Under original specifications, activities like watching cinemas or attending face-to-face conferences would have only been allowed under modified GCQ, the looser quarantine there is, and which most of the archipelago are placed on. Each quarantine status allows “categories” of businesses to operate whenever a type of lockdown is in effect. 

Hence, to allow cinemas, arcades and the like to open up, Lopez’s department that oversees private enterprises simply re-categorized them, skirting what supposed to be a quarantine change from no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself before they can reopen. Quarantine status are re-assessed every month.

Under the memo, cinemas in GCQ areas may be filled up to 25% capacity, increasing only to 50% under MGCQ. Conference halls may accept 50% and 75% of their attendees in person, respectively. Arcade game centers may reopen with 50% of their patrons under GCQ, and 75% under MGCQ.

The contentious plan pushed through despite castigation from local government units when floated 2 weeks ago at the risk of triggering fresh spikes in coronavirus cases (2,037 new cases were reported on Friday). Lopez said LGUs were consulted before he issued the memo, but whether or not cities and municipalities would follow suit with an actual go-ahead for these establishments remains to be seen.

What is clear is that this changes the dynamics of being under one type of quarantine over another. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, which manages traffic flow in the capital, earlier said a shift in lockdown status barely matters anymore, and this new reclassification of activities to get them running again only blur more lines than clarify them.

More broadly however, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said there would be no rush to shift the entire Philippines to MGCQ despite ongoing inoculations. “We will regularly review the health, econ and vaccine data to make our next recommendation to the president,” he said in a separate Viber message.

Although vaccinations of health workers started on Monday, there is no illusion the process would proceed swiftly. Only 600,000 doses of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac are being used at the moment, while a scheduled Monday arrival of 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines was postponed to next week. 

At this point, all expected doses are donated ones since government-procured jabs would not be available until the third quarter because of tight vaccine supplies. The sluggish roll-out of immunization has therefore prompted economic managers, including Lopez and Chua, to consistently prod on lifting prohibitions, including allowing face-to-face classes, only to be outvoted by the rest of the Cabinet in the end. 

The reopening by March 5 is likely only a start of the long journey to normalcy that Duterte himself said would have to wait until 2023, way beyond his presidency that ends on June 2022. Steven Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, agreed with him. 

“I think the President’s note of caution is noteworthy and recognizes that it will take more than just a vaccine to spark further economic recovery,” he said in an email.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Our future
By Boo Chanco | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
The good news is… Vico Sotto, our mayor in Pasig, has been internationally named as an “anti-corruption champion”. The bad news is, he is too young to run for President in 2022.
Business
fbfb
BSP sees further rise in cryptocurrency transactions
BSP sees further rise in cryptocurrency transactions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Cryptocurrency transactions are expected to soar further this year after a five-fold increase in 2020 due mainly to the surge...
Business
fbfb
Denormalize corruption
By Iris Gonzales | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
It was a very short message, but very much on point.
Business
fbfb
Flash spike
By Wilson Sy | March 1, 2021 - 12:00am
In our presentations, we have been emphasizing that one of the major risks to the global equities market is a sudden and sharp spike in bond yields.
Business
fbfb
PSEi may trek higher this week
PSEi may trek higher this week
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices are expected to trek higher this week with immediate major resistance from 6,920 to 6,970 level, analysts ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Hopes for WTO momentum as new boss takes charge
Hopes for WTO momentum as new boss takes charge
By Agnes Pedrero | 3 hours ago
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes over the World Trade Organization on Monday amid hopes that she will spur the beleaguered body into...
Business
fbfb
Bounce-back steadies for factories facing brittle rebound
Bounce-back steadies for factories facing brittle rebound
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The purchasing managers’ index stayed at 52.5 in February from January, according to a survey of 400 local manufacturers...
Business
fbfb
Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute
Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute
7 hours ago
A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook's $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social...
Business
fbfb
Soaring shipping rates to raise import costs
Soaring shipping rates to raise import costs
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Prices of imported goods may go up, while exports may face delays as shipping rates continue to soar due to container shortages...
Business
fbfb
Inflation seen settling at 3.8% in February
Inflation seen settling at 3.8% in February
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Prices of basic goods and services likely eased in February, but the slowdown may not last long as inflation is expected to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with