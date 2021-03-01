Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines began its vaccination drive against COVID-19 Monday, with medical frontliners, government officials and uniformed personnel first in line to receive donated Chinese shots.
Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person to receive CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in a “symbolic” vaccination activity held this morning. This marked the start of the massive inoculation program against the severe respiratory illness in the Philippines.
Legaspi, a neurosurgeon, also became the first individual in the country who received an authorized COVID-19 jab. Last year, members of the Presidential Security Group and several government officials jumped the vaccination line and used smuggled vaccines developed by Chinese state-owned Sinopharm.
PGH nurse Chareluck Santos administered the first official COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.
Aside from Legaspi, other personnel from the country’s main COVID-19 referral center took the Sinovac vaccine although many health workers still opted out and decided to wait for another vaccines.
Aside from the PGH, the rollout also took place at five hospitals in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attended vaccination activities at the Lung Center of the Philippines and the Victoriano Luna Medical Center but did not get CoronaVac since his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to get the jab.
The country’s Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization a week ago to CoronaVac but did not recommend its use for healthcare workers. The government later allowed it to be offered to medical frontliners who want to take it.
The following were among the people who have received the first doses of CoronaVac:
Philippine General Hospital in Manila City
- FDA Director General Eric Domingo
- Vaccine czar and National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implemented Carlito Galvez Jr.
- Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos
Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Tala) in Caloocan City
- Testing czar and NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon
- Tala Hospital Medical Center chief Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran, Jr.
- Nursing service chief Samuel Sumilang
Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City
- Emergency medicine and outpatient department manager Dr. Eileen Aniceto
Philippine National Police General Hospital in Quezon City
- PNPGH chief Lt. Col. Cleto Manongas
- PNPGH deputy chief Lt. Col. Raymond Ona
- PNP health service director Brig. Gen. Luisito Magnaye
Victoriano Luna Medical Center in Quezon City
- V. Luna Hospital commanding officer Col. Fatima Claire Navarro
- Lt. Col. Cynthia Liao
- Maj. Joel Lorenzo Rollo
— with report from News5/Patricia Mangune
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The country's Food and Drug Administration says Sinopharm has not yet applied for emergency use authorization, contradicting the remark of Malacañang.
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says he has not seen any application as of Friday.
"Im not sure if they filed online. Im alone at the office today. FDA is closed because it's Araw ng Muntinlupa holiday here in Alabang," Domingo tells Philstar.com. — report from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Malacañang says.
This is the same brand that the Presidential Security Group used last year, which were smuggled into the country.
UP-PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country.
He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
UP-PGH Director Gap Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country. He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. pic.twitter.com/966B1h25I9— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) March 1, 2021
The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility, which the Palace announced on Saturday would arrive on Monday, will not be arriving as scheduled, Health Secretary Duque says.
He says there are issues in supply.
Earlier Sunday, 600,000 doses of Sinovac CoronaVac arrived in Manila on a Chinese military plane.
China state media CGTN reports the Chinese military has already delivered a batch of donated COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army on Sunday delivered a batch of donated COVID-19 vaccines to the #Philippine military. #PLA pic.twitter.com/bkz8W0IkKU— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 28, 2021
- Latest
- Trending