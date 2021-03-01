Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines began its vaccination drive against COVID-19 Monday, with medical frontliners, government officials and uniformed personnel first in line to receive donated Chinese shots.

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person to receive CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in a “symbolic” vaccination activity held this morning. This marked the start of the massive inoculation program against the severe respiratory illness in the Philippines.

Legaspi, a neurosurgeon, also became the first individual in the country who received an authorized COVID-19 jab. Last year, members of the Presidential Security Group and several government officials jumped the vaccination line and used smuggled vaccines developed by Chinese state-owned Sinopharm.

PGH nurse Chareluck Santos administered the first official COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.

Aside from Legaspi, other personnel from the country’s main COVID-19 referral center took the Sinovac vaccine although many health workers still opted out and decided to wait for another vaccines.

Aside from the PGH, the rollout also took place at five hospitals in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attended vaccination activities at the Lung Center of the Philippines and the Victoriano Luna Medical Center but did not get CoronaVac since his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to get the jab.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization a week ago to CoronaVac but did not recommend its use for healthcare workers. The government later allowed it to be offered to medical frontliners who want to take it.

The following were among the people who have received the first doses of CoronaVac:

Philippine General Hospital in Manila City

FDA Director General Eric Domingo

Vaccine czar and National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implemented Carlito Galvez Jr.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Tala) in Caloocan City

Testing czar and NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon

Tala Hospital Medical Center chief Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran, Jr.

Nursing service chief Samuel Sumilang

Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City

Emergency medicine and outpatient department manager Dr. Eileen Aniceto

Philippine National Police General Hospital in Quezon City

PNPGH chief Lt. Col. Cleto Manongas

PNPGH deputy chief Lt. Col. Raymond Ona

PNP health service director Brig. Gen. Luisito Magnaye

Victoriano Luna Medical Center in Quezon City

V. Luna Hospital commanding officer Col. Fatima Claire Navarro

Lt. Col. Cynthia Liao

Maj. Joel Lorenzo Rollo

— with report from News5/Patricia Mangune