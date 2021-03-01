#VACCINEWATCHPH
Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III (R) administers the Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 coronanavirus disease to Eileen Aniceto, Medical Doctor of the Lung Center of the Philippines, in Quezon City on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Maria Tan

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 3:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines began its vaccination drive against COVID-19 Monday, with medical frontliners, government officials and uniformed personnel first in line to receive donated Chinese shots.

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person to receive CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in a “symbolic” vaccination activity held this morning. This marked the start of the massive inoculation program against the severe respiratory illness in the Philippines.

Legaspi, a neurosurgeon, also became the first individual in the country who received an authorized COVID-19 jab. Last year, members of the Presidential Security Group and several government officials jumped the vaccination line and used smuggled vaccines developed by Chinese state-owned Sinopharm.  

PGH nurse Chareluck Santos administered the first official COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.

Aside from Legaspi, other personnel from the country’s main COVID-19 referral center took the Sinovac vaccine although many health workers still opted out and decided to wait for another vaccines.

Aside from the PGH, the rollout also took place at five hospitals in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attended vaccination activities at the Lung Center of the Philippines and the Victoriano Luna Medical Center but did not get CoronaVac since his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to get the jab.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization a week ago to CoronaVac but did not recommend its use for healthcare workers. The government later allowed it to be offered to medical frontliners who want to take it.

The following were among the people who have received the first doses of CoronaVac:

Philippine General Hospital in Manila City

  • FDA  Director General Eric Domingo
  • Vaccine czar and National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implemented Carlito Galvez Jr.
  • Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Tala) in Caloocan City

  • Testing czar and NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon
  • Tala Hospital Medical Center chief Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran, Jr.
  • Nursing service chief Samuel Sumilang

Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City

  • Emergency medicine and outpatient department manager Dr. Eileen Aniceto

Philippine National Police General Hospital in Quezon City

  • PNPGH chief Lt. Col. Cleto Manongas
  • PNPGH deputy chief Lt. Col. Raymond Ona
  • PNP health service director Brig. Gen. Luisito Magnaye

Victoriano Luna Medical Center in Quezon City

  • V. Luna Hospital commanding officer Col. Fatima Claire Navarro
  • Lt. Col. Cynthia Liao
  • Maj. Joel Lorenzo Rollo

with report from News5/Patricia Mangune 

LATEST UPDATE: March 1, 2021 - 1:01pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

March 1, 2021 - 1:01pm

The country's Food and Drug Administration says Sinopharm has not yet applied for emergency use authorization, contradicting the remark of Malacañang.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo says he has not seen any application as of Friday.

"Im not sure if they filed online. Im alone at the office today. FDA is closed because it's Araw ng Muntinlupa holiday here in Alabang," Domingo tells Philstar.com. — report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

March 1, 2021 - 12:04pm

Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Malacañang says.

This is the same brand that the Presidential Security Group used last year, which were smuggled into the country.

March 1, 2021 - 9:46am

UP-PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country.

He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. —  Gaea Katreena Cabico

February 28, 2021 - 6:14pm

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility, which the Palace announced on Saturday would arrive on Monday, will not be arriving as scheduled, Health Secretary Duque says.

He says there are issues in supply.

Earlier Sunday, 600,000 doses of Sinovac CoronaVac arrived in Manila on a Chinese military plane.

February 28, 2021 - 2:45pm

China state media CGTN reports the Chinese military has already delivered a batch of donated COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

