#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
BSP, NPC outline policy roadmap for e-banking
“It’s not just about the BSP, it’s also about collaborating with the industry players, collaborating with other government agencies particularly in digitizing payments of government to people and people to government. It is also about the digital transformation of the BSP. We also need to digitally transform,” he said.
STAR/File

BSP, NPC outline policy roadmap for e-banking

(The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) have outlined the policy roadmap to accelerate e-banking services to help consumers and businesses cope with the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Going digital right now, it’s not just a matter of convenience, it has become a matter of necessity and for the BSP we would like to sustain that momentum that’s why we crafted these digital payments transformation roadmap 2023,” BSP director for technology risk and innovation supervision Melchor Plabasan said in an online forum organized by local think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.

“It’s not just about the BSP, it’s also about collaborating with the industry players, collaborating with other government agencies particularly in digitizing payments of government to people and people to government. It is also about the digital transformation of the BSP. We also need to digitally transform,” he said.

Among the key policy reforms in the BSP roadmap are:

* Technology aided Know-Your-Customer (KYC) that enabled Philippine citizens to open accounts remotely;

* The National Retail Payment System which gave birth to InstaPay and PesoPay;

* The Operator Payment System to oversee payment system operators and designate those considered systematically or prominently important;

* QR code for bank transfers and expansion to merchant payments; and

* Formal guidelines for establishment of digital banks in the Philippines.

“Innovation may prove to be boon and bane for the reason that while progress and development is assured, it likewise presents risks to the freedoms and privacy of the individuals availing of such services when the sale is left unbridled and unchecked,” NPC policy advisor Atty. Anna Benjieline Puzon said.

Puzon advised the banking sector to consider data privacy best practices in fintech (financial technology) that are able to provide the following protection:

* Give timely notification of phishing emails or spoof banking websites to data subjects and to relevant authorities for immediate take down;

* Detect fraud and regularly monitor accounts for suspicious activities by checking if transactions exceed an established threshold; and

* Provide multi-factor authentication to reenforce whatever security measures already established.

Stratbase ADRi president Dindo Manhit also urged the government to support and prioritize digital transformation “by investing in a massive digital infrastructure program that would serve as a foundational long term national asset that empowers a digitized commercial, health, education and government ecosystem.”

“In so far as digitalization has become a reality of our everyday life, and in so far as the prospects of the new normal have changed how we live, the digital push could be reinforced and actualized into public benefits not only through public-private collaboration, but with a participation of the whole population as well,” he said.

BSP NPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Domestic interest rates are tracking a surprise surge in US yields overnight on Friday, but the government expects this to...
Business
fbfb
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Short-term foreign funds that entered the Philippines exceeded those that exited in January, as the start of mass vaccinations...
Business
fbfb
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Sy family's two listed banks capped a turbulent 2020 that tested the local banking industry's resilience amid a pandemic-induced...
Business
fbfb
Flamin hot
By Francis J. Kong | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
At the Hustle, Zachary Crockett from my favorite online news-commentary platform wrote a story about a Mexican immigrant son in Southern California.
Business
fbfb
PNR scraps P921 million train line purchase deal with China firm
By Richmond Mercurio | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Railways has scrapped its P921-million contract with a Chinese firm for the purchase of new standard gauge diesel multiple unit trains for its Bicol line.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. is questioning the effectiveness of the provisional safeguard measures on passenger...
Business
fbfb
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines opened its first offsite ATM and cash deposit machine center in Mindanao as it seeks...
Business
fbfb
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy and Department of Agriculture (DA) will pilot renewable energy projects in the agriculture and fishery...
Business
fbfb
MSMEs sell over P360 million via Go Lokal!
By Louella Desiderio | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Sales generated through the Go Lokal! market access program for micro, small and medium enterprises have reached over P360 million as of November last year, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
Business
fbfb
Robinsons Retail income down 25%
By Iris Gonzales | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., the listed retail arm of the Gokongwei Group, posted a net income of P2.9 billion last year, down 25.2 percent from 2019.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with